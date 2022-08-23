Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin Hiking Trail With Terrifying Name Leads To Breathtaking Views Of Lake Michigan
Door County is mostly known for its wine country, but Wisconsin's peninsula also has some incredible natural beauty that not many know about. If you travel to the farthest tip of Door County you'll come across Bluff Headlands County Park. It's in this park that you'll find the Deathdoor Bluff Trail that will take you to the Door of Death.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Evers announces $900,000 grant for the Port of Manitowoc
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc.
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
wearegreenbay.com
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay City Officials Again Discussing a Flag Ban
City officials in Green Bay are once again discussing a flag ban. A similar policy was shot down in June, with the Council splitting their vote, and Mayor Eric Genrich casting the deciding vote against it. The initial discussion began after Mayor Genrich approve the flying of the LGBTQ+ Pride...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What to know about new layout, parking, sand
ASHWAUBENON – The final weekend in August means Artstreet, and while its traditional spot on the calendar hasn’t changed, its location has. For the first time in 40 years, artist booths will not line the streets of downtown Green Bay. Mosaic Arts Inc., the nonprofit arts advocacy group behind the popular art fair and end-of-summer celebration, announced earlier this year it was moving Artstreet to Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S. Broadway, in Ashwaubenon.
Door County Pulse
Improvement Coming to Culver’s Intersection
The intersection of Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road/County BB – also known as the “Culver’s intersection” – in Sevastopol will soon have at least a temporary fix to try to prevent accidents and injuries. The busy intersection has long been a cause of concern for...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay roads closing, Public Works Dept. cites why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two roads in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are scheduled to close soon. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the University Avenue and Baird Street intersection are scheduled to close for five days. Specifically, officials said University Avenue will be closed from Irwin Avenue...
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Door County Pulse
Fleet Farm May Set Up Shop in Sturgeon Bay
Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. On Aug. 17, the city’s plan commission agreed to schedule a public hearing for Sept. 21 to consider whether to amend Sturgeon Bay’s comprehensive plan to develop property for commercial use for the project across from the Salty Seagull miniature golf course along Highway 42/57.
wtaq.com
Good News And Bad News For Green Bay Schools
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay school leaders say they’ve found over a million-dollars in savings by not hiring more administrators. The school district yesterday said it will save one-point-three million-dollars by not filling eight open administrative positions. Superintendent Vicki Bayer says no one will lose their job, the positions are open but hadn’t been filled.
WNCY
Green Bay School Officials Call Upcoming School Year ‘Consequential’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — District officials in Green Bay say the upcoming school year is a “consequential” one. The district is facing a $92.6 million referendum in November alongside a search for a new superintendent and the development of their 10 year plan, and Spokesperson Lori Blakeslee says there are other challenges as well.
wearegreenbay.com
Artstreet kicks off this weekend at new location, now in Ashwaubenon
(WFRV) – From sand to sculptures, music and more Artstreet gets underway this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview from the new location, Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon with details on one of the premiere art festivals in the Midwest. Artstreet runs August 26 – 28 at Ashwaubomay Park,...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
doorcountydailynews.com
Highway 42 construction project continues
You will be able to travel south of Sturgeon Bay on Highway 42/57 without any orange barrels and one-lane closures after next month. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is completing the resurfacing of the last stretch of the roadway at the Highway 57 junction in the town of Nasewaupee. DOT Project Communication Manager Mark Kantola says the whole project should wrap up in late September as crews just finished diamond grinding northbound in the inside lane from County MM to Stagg Road this past week. The $7.5 million project began in late March and also improved intersections at Ashland and Neenah Avenue, County Road U/ Circle Ridge Road, and the Green Bay northbound ramp off Highway 42 in Sturgeon Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Childs gets 30 months for role in burning body on Menominee reservation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who took part in covering up a drug overdose death was sentenced Monday to two-and-a-half years in federal prison and three more years of supervised release. Two years ago this month, the remains of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon of Green Bay were found in...
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
97ZOK
Rockford, IL
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0