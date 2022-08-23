ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay City Officials Again Discussing a Flag Ban

City officials in Green Bay are once again discussing a flag ban. A similar policy was shot down in June, with the Council splitting their vote, and Mayor Eric Genrich casting the deciding vote against it. The initial discussion began after Mayor Genrich approve the flying of the LGBTQ+ Pride...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

What to know about new layout, parking, sand

ASHWAUBENON – The final weekend in August means Artstreet, and while its traditional spot on the calendar hasn’t changed, its location has. For the first time in 40 years, artist booths will not line the streets of downtown Green Bay. Mosaic Arts Inc., the nonprofit arts advocacy group behind the popular art fair and end-of-summer celebration, announced earlier this year it was moving Artstreet to Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S. Broadway, in Ashwaubenon.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Improvement Coming to Culver’s Intersection

The intersection of Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road/County BB – also known as the “Culver’s intersection” – in Sevastopol will soon have at least a temporary fix to try to prevent accidents and injuries. The busy intersection has long been a cause of concern for...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two Green Bay roads closing, Public Works Dept. cites why

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two roads in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are scheduled to close soon. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the University Avenue and Baird Street intersection are scheduled to close for five days. Specifically, officials said University Avenue will be closed from Irwin Avenue...
Door County Pulse

Fleet Farm May Set Up Shop in Sturgeon Bay

Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. On Aug. 17, the city’s plan commission agreed to schedule a public hearing for Sept. 21 to consider whether to amend Sturgeon Bay’s comprehensive plan to develop property for commercial use for the project across from the Salty Seagull miniature golf course along Highway 42/57.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Good News And Bad News For Green Bay Schools

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay school leaders say they’ve found over a million-dollars in savings by not hiring more administrators. The school district yesterday said it will save one-point-three million-dollars by not filling eight open administrative positions. Superintendent Vicki Bayer says no one will lose their job, the positions are open but hadn’t been filled.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Green Bay School Officials Call Upcoming School Year ‘Consequential’

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — District officials in Green Bay say the upcoming school year is a “consequential” one. The district is facing a $92.6 million referendum in November alongside a search for a new superintendent and the development of their 10 year plan, and Spokesperson Lori Blakeslee says there are other challenges as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Highway 42 construction project continues

You will be able to travel south of Sturgeon Bay on Highway 42/57 without any orange barrels and one-lane closures after next month. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is completing the resurfacing of the last stretch of the roadway at the Highway 57 junction in the town of Nasewaupee. DOT Project Communication Manager Mark Kantola says the whole project should wrap up in late September as crews just finished diamond grinding northbound in the inside lane from County MM to Stagg Road this past week. The $7.5 million project began in late March and also improved intersections at Ashland and Neenah Avenue, County Road U/ Circle Ridge Road, and the Green Bay northbound ramp off Highway 42 in Sturgeon Bay.
STURGEON BAY, WI
