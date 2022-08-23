ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

WFAA

klif.com

Fire at Abandoned Hotel at Stemmons & Mockingbird

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Multiple fire crews remain on the scene of a fire at an abandoned high rise hotel in Dallas at I-35E at Mockingbird. The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. When crews arrived heavy smoke was coming from the top three floors of the building. Visible on...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

10 Hospitalized, Including 8 Students, in Van Crash Thursday Morning in Dallas

Eight children and two drivers were hospitalized for minor injuries after a school van collided with a car as the students headed to school Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas Fire-Rescue said the crash occurred at about 8:10 a.m. near Midway Road and Boca Bay Drive when a car crashed into an unmarked white passenger van and pinned it against a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Woman killed after flash flooding sweeps car off bridge

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman was killed in Mesquite when flash flooding swept her car off the Scyene Rd. bridge. The Dallas County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Joleen Jarrell, 60, from Dallas.Firefighters retrieved her body after the high creek water subsided later in the afternoon on Aug. 22. The woman's friends said Jarrell was on her way home. She was on the phone with her husband as her car began to flood. They said Jarrell told him the water was up to her ankles, then up to her knees… and that it felt like someone was pushing her car.  Then, the line went dead.Jarrell's family rushed out here to search for her not long after but it wasn't until the water went down that the tire of her car became visible.Friends said, her husband was the first to spot it and immediately knew it was his wife's car. Just downstream from where Jarrell was found, several other cars were also swept off the road. "You had to swim because the water was up passed my chest," a witness told CBS 11. "And my car… the water had my car and it just floated on in the ditch."
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A bicyclist was killed in Arlington late Wednesday night after she was hit by a driver in what police said was a fatal hit-and-run.It happened at about 11:00 p.m. on August 24 in the 1100 block of S. Collins Street. Arlington police said a woman was riding her bike across Collins near Hensley Street when she was hit by a vehicle driving south. The driver never stopped or rendered aid, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Police were not able to offer any details on the suspect or their vehicle, but said they are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the woman after her next of kin have been notified. 
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Haltom City Residents Continue Clean Up After Torrential Rain

Residents in Haltom City continue to clean up two days after torrential rainfall across North Texas flooded homes and streets. Molly Manivong lives with her mother, son, and nephew. They have lived in their home along Fincher Road since 1996 and have never experienced flooding like they did this week.
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

fox4news.com

Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away

MESQUITE, Texas - The woman killed in Monday's historic storms was driving back from taking a friend to work when the floodwaters swept away her vehicle. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was almost home after the trip to Terrell when her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crews Rescue Children, Residents and Animals from Seagoville RV

Texas Sky Ranger was over Seagoville Monday afternoon when it captured video of rescue crews helping people, children and pets from an RV surrounded by high waters. The rescues happened in the 150000 block of Beckett Road. Two groups of people could be seen guided and sometimes carried through the...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water

EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
EVERMAN, TX

