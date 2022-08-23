Read full article on original website
ODFW camera captures wolf returning to den in southwest Oregon
For the first time in modern times, scientists believe they have documented a wolf traveling from California and into Oregon, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Wolf LAS013 was born in Lassen County, California in the northern part of that state. The center said he left his birth pack...
Majority of Oregon's most populated cities move forward with magic mushrooms
SALEM, Ore. — While the majority of counties in Oregon will send psilocybin back to the ballot this November, 17 of the state's 20 most populated cities will move forward with Measure 109, which legalizes the therapeutic use of the substance commonly known as magic mushrooms. Ballot Measure 109...
ODVA seeking volunteers to help veterans learn how to access potential resources
MADRAS, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program who are interested in serving aging veterans. ODVA says the goal of this program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect veterans, primarily seniors, to their earned benefits and other potential resources.
Oregon State Fire Marshal to host town hall meetings
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is hosting a series of town halls on development of defensive space standards and giving opportunities for community input. According to the OSFM, they will be working through a public process with the Oregon Defensible Space Code development committee,...
House Minority Leader visits Oregon to talk public safety, Portland's rising crime rates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rising crime rates in the Portland area will get national attention Wednesday as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to visit Oregon on a campaign stop. McCarthy plans to host a public safety roundtable with National Republican Congressional Committee candidates and local elected officials across...
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
Missing child from foster care; believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Division is asking the public for help to find 13-year-old Nevaeh Rohrbach. Rohrbach is a child in foster care who went missing from Portland on August 23rd. Name: Nevaeh Rohrbach. Pronouns: She/her. Date of birth: Sept. 6,...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Oregon Republican leaders to talk safety
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a focus on public safety and crime, today House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told a gathering of Republican leaders and supporters that Portland and the policies of Democrats are to blame. GOP supporters told Congressman McCarthy the federal government should provide police departments with more...
Memorial service planned for twin Bend, Oregon brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
A memorial service will be held on Sunday for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro, 38, of Bend, who were killed in a plane crash last week. Law enforcement said they were returning from a backcountry flying-and-camping trip in Idaho when their plane went down for unknown reasons. PAST COVERAGE...
