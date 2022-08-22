Lil’ Boo Socks, Candy, Decals, and More Arrive for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Orlando Resort

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
universalparksnewstoday.com
First Sunday of Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida Now Sold Out
Sunday, September 4 is now sold out for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. This is the first event night to sell out and tickets are still available for the rest of Halloween Horror Nights. September 4 is the third day of Halloween Horror Nights 31, which begins...
universalparksnewstoday.com
REVIEW: Passholder-Exclusive ‘Willy Wallo Lasso’ Vegan Chicken Alfredo at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Universal Orlando Resort is hosting Passholder Appreciation Days through September 30, 2022. The celebration includes exclusive merchandise and food items. In Seuss Landing at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Passholders can get the vegan Willy Wallo Lasso dish from Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous. Willy Wallo Lasso – $16.99. This...
