Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
Houston couple ceding restaurant to Killen's Barbecue has big plans of their own
There will soon be a second and third location of Henderson & Kane.
fox26houston.com
Texas GLO accused of ignoring Harvey victims, they say they've gotten little to no financial help
HOUSTON - "We never seem to recover from one disaster before another one hit," said Doris Brown with the Northeast Action Collective. "And this practice has gone on long enough." Northwood Manor Subdivision is known for flooding. "If it rains, I'm staying home, because I can't get back in," said...
fox26houston.com
Great-grandmother in Houston struggling in home damaged by Hurricane Harvey 5 years ago
HOUSTON - Five years after Hurricane Harvey, some people in Houston are still struggling to rebuild. On Wednesday, we met 78-year-old Dorothy Diggs at her home off Bay Cedar Drive. Diggs has lived there for about 35 years and says Harvey destroyed everything. "Water was in here too," said Diggs....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Houstonians compete in Wheelchair Rugby World Games
HOUSTON - The lives of two young men from Houston were changed forever almost two decades apart because of car crashes. They met through TIRR Memorial Hermann. Now, they've joined forces to build one of the strongest wheelchair rugby teams in the world. Daniel Ortiz is a powerhouse on the...
houstoniamag.com
Houston Has the Highest Percentage of Infested Homes in the Nation
In Houston, we’re constantly winning. From topping the charts in having the least annoying neighbors and best housing markets to being among the best destinations for digital nomads, annual movers, and college graduates, we’re racking up top spots in every category. But not every win is worth celebrating;...
UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26
HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
Best Areas Of Houston, Texas To Buy A House
Houston is a large and diverse place -- and it's growing fast. Here are all the best places to buy a house in the city, no matter your budget or stage in life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman
The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Cover Story: Hometown Legend - El Campo’s Owens ready to leave lasting legacy
WALKING AROUND A TOWN THAT BOASTS A POPULATION JUST NORTH OF 12,000 PEOPLE, RUEBEN OWENS II – THE NATION’S NO. 1 RUNNING BACK IN THE CLASS OF 2023 – KNOWS HE MUST ALWAYS SET A GOOD EXAMPLE WITH HIS PLAY ON THE FIELD FOR THE HOMETOWN EL CAMPO RICEBIRDS AND HOW HE CARRIES HIMSELF IN THE COMMUNIT Y JUST 75 MILES SOUTHEAST OF DOWNTOWN HOUSTON.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE COVER STORY: Lagway, Mettauer could be H-Town’s next big-time QB combo
WITH THE EMERGENCE OF THE WOODLANDS’ MABREY METTAUER AND WILLIS’ DEREK LAGWAY AS TOP 10 NATIONAL QUARTERBACK RECRUITS FOR THE CLASS OF 2024, IT BEGS THE QUESTION… COULD THE CIT Y OF HOUSTON BE THE HOME OF TWO OF THE BIGGEST SIGNAL-CALLING PROSPECTS, EVER?. Not to mention...
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks at La Colombe d'Or
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at La Colombe d'Or. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
forwardtimes.com
Local Students Received Back to School Shopping Spree From Music Exec. Derrick Dixon of Wreckshop Records & Rappers Erica Banks, DJ XO, & Kirko Bangz
ABOVE: Local Students enjoy Back to School Shopping Spree (Photo Credit: Wreckshop Records) On Sunday, August 21st, music Executive and CEO of Wreckshop Records & ASAP Bail Bonds, Derrick Dixon, partnered with Houston rappers, Erica Banks, Kirko Bangz, and DJ XO to take three students on a back-to-school shopping spree in The Galleria Mall.
realtynewsreport.com
The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
For Black Girls ‘Joy Is Our Journey,’ Megan Thee Stallion and LaTosha Brown Create A Pathway
The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium and the Pete and Thomas Foundation have just been revealed as the community partners for the very first “Joy is our Journey” Dream Bus Tour. The Pete and Thomas Foundation states …
fox26houston.com
Sweet, salty and spicy flavors at the Waffle Bus
National Waffle Day is one of the most sweet and savory days of the year. The waffle has been around for hundreds of years in one form or another and over the centuries it has taken on many delicious forms. For Houston foodies that want a selection of sugary, salty and spicy dishes, the Waffle Bus is hard to beat. With 35 items on the menu to choose from, they have a lot of delicious and creative choices ready to suit any taste. The Wings and Waffles, and the Hot Mess Fries are two of their top sellers and a great place to start on your first visit. Learn more at TheWaffleBus.com.
defendernetwork.com
HBCU student-athletes are cashing in on NIL deals
French fries and college students – they just seem to go together. So much so that when Jamal Stenson, co-owner of Houston’s The Fry Guys, started thinking about ways to market his relatively new food truck business and Texas Southern starting quarterback Andrew Body’s name was brought up as a potential spokesman, it just made natural sense.
Comments / 0