Houston, TX

birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX

Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houstonians compete in Wheelchair Rugby World Games

HOUSTON - The lives of two young men from Houston were changed forever almost two decades apart because of car crashes. They met through TIRR Memorial Hermann. Now, they've joined forces to build one of the strongest wheelchair rugby teams in the world. Daniel Ortiz is a powerhouse on the...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Houston Has the Highest Percentage of Infested Homes in the Nation

In Houston, we’re constantly winning. From topping the charts in having the least annoying neighbors and best housing markets to being among the best destinations for digital nomads, annual movers, and college graduates, we’re racking up top spots in every category. But not every win is worth celebrating;...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

UH women's basketball director Kaila Chizer dies at 26

HOUSTON — The University of Houston is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own. Women's Basketball Director of Operations Kaila Chizer died Tuesday, UH announced. She was 26. UH said Chizer's passing was unexpected. Chizer was from Pearland, where she played basketball. She started her college career...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman

The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Cover Story: Hometown Legend - El Campo’s Owens ready to leave lasting legacy

WALKING AROUND A TOWN THAT BOASTS A POPULATION JUST NORTH OF 12,000 PEOPLE, RUEBEN OWENS II – THE NATION’S NO. 1 RUNNING BACK IN THE CLASS OF 2023 – KNOWS HE MUST ALWAYS SET A GOOD EXAMPLE WITH HIS PLAY ON THE FIELD FOR THE HOMETOWN EL CAMPO RICEBIRDS AND HOW HE CARRIES HIMSELF IN THE COMMUNIT Y JUST 75 MILES SOUTHEAST OF DOWNTOWN HOUSTON.
RICE, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Restaurant Weeks at La Colombe d'Or

Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menu at La Colombe d'Or. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

Local Students Received Back to School Shopping Spree From Music Exec. Derrick Dixon of Wreckshop Records & Rappers Erica Banks, DJ XO, & Kirko Bangz

ABOVE: Local Students enjoy Back to School Shopping Spree (Photo Credit: Wreckshop Records) On Sunday, August 21st, music Executive and CEO of Wreckshop Records & ASAP Bail Bonds, Derrick Dixon, partnered with Houston rappers, Erica Banks, Kirko Bangz, and DJ XO to take three students on a back-to-school shopping spree in The Galleria Mall.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

The Biggest Phase Two in Houston Real Estate History

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – The second phase of Empire West Business Park, called the largest phase of industrial development in the history of Houston real estate, has been completed by Stream Realty Partners. Phase One of Empire West, a mere 1 million SF, was completed last...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Sweet, salty and spicy flavors at the Waffle Bus

National Waffle Day is one of the most sweet and savory days of the year. The waffle has been around for hundreds of years in one form or another and over the centuries it has taken on many delicious forms. For Houston foodies that want a selection of sugary, salty and spicy dishes, the Waffle Bus is hard to beat. With 35 items on the menu to choose from, they have a lot of delicious and creative choices ready to suit any taste. The Wings and Waffles, and the Hot Mess Fries are two of their top sellers and a great place to start on your first visit. Learn more at TheWaffleBus.com.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

HBCU student-athletes are cashing in on NIL deals

French fries and college students – they just seem to go together. So much so that when Jamal Stenson, co-owner of Houston’s The Fry Guys, started thinking about ways to market his relatively new food truck business and Texas Southern starting quarterback Andrew Body’s name was brought up as a potential spokesman, it just made natural sense.
HOUSTON, TX

