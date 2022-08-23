ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
discoverourcoast.com

Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards

SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
SEASIDE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lloyd Center's hipster future

In a bid to pump life into Lloyd Center mall, the new management has recently lured three indie retailers. "I didn't even know it was still open," said the owner of Floating World Comics, Jason Leivian, about the Lloyd Center mall when a friend urged him to consider moving his store there. That friend, Tony Remple, is the owner of Musique Plastique, a vinyl record store specializing in electronica and ambient music. Temple was thinking of reopening a brick-and-mortar Musique Plastique, which had been in the Alberta Arts District in Northeast Portland until the pandemic closed it. Lloyd...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

‘Under the Flag,’ on display in Portland, has viewers confront the history behind the symbol

Your browser does not support the audio element. “Under the Flag” is on display at Portland’s Russo Lee Gallery and runs through Aug. 27. The exhibition is by Oregon artist Julian Gaines. It forces the viewer to physically lift an American flag to reveal the work behind it. The pieces touch on racism and minstrel performances, which were characterized by white performers using burnt cork or shoe polish to blacken their faces. We hear more from Gaines about this work.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
New York State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
KATU.com

What goes around comes around: Portland Y2K-themed flea market goes TikTok viral

PORTLAND, Ore. — A flea market is going viral on TikTok for bringing back early- to mid-2000s nostalgia back in style and to Portland. This Y2K-themed pop-up event debuted at the beginning of June by two vintage clothing resalers that noticed a constant uptick in their customer base for more Y2K, the 1990s, mid-2000s, and alternative-like clothing at more moderate flea markets.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?

I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Portland Middle Eastern Festival

Celebrate a day of traditional food, entertainment and fun at the Portland Middle Eastern Festival. The event is hosted by the St George Antiochian Orthodox Church, which was founded in 1930 to serve the local Arabic speaking community. Every year, the church opens its door to the city for a...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#New York Fashion Week#Portland Fashion Week#Marist College
hereisoregon.com

Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival, Dahlia Show, Oregon State Fair: 10 things to do this week

Yes, it’s still summer, but you can already feel the daylight hours growing shorter and the hint of fall in the air. Outdoor events are still in full swing. Check out this week’s list of outdoor music, a car and boat show, and the opening of the Oregon State Fair in Salem. This weekend also features the PSU Chamber Choir’s preview of a program it will perform at the 2022 World Choral Exposition in Portugal.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Friends of the Children - Portland gifted $7.7M from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is getting $7.7 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Portland chapter of Friends of the Children made the big announcement Thursday morning. The nonprofit says it’s the largest single gift the chapter has ever received. It’s part of a $44 million donation to the national network, which headquarters are in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWEEK

Wine Down With a Vineyard Staycation Hosted by The Nines Hotel

The staycation officially took off in the summer of 2008, when skyrocketing gas prices coupled with financial uncertainty caused by the Great Recession prompted people to find ways to holiday at home. It’s a phenomenon that never really went away, and found renewed purpose during the pandemic. Truth is,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 26-28

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a big weekend in Portland for music and movement. Runners and walkers will be making the trek in teams from Mount Hood to the Oregon Coast, a big annual event. But if you're staying in the city, there's a lot of local music to check out — whether you're into hip hop, rock or whatever else.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Waterfront Gateway district plan developing in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A slice of land between Vancouver’s waterfront and Esther Short Park is set for development, adding mixed use development and public open space and amenities between the two districts. The Waterfront Gateway District is getting set to be built on about 6 acres of city...
VANCOUVER, WA
InsideHook

Is There Buried Treasure Under Portland, Oregon?

A little under two hours from where Mikey Walsh and his motley crew of treasure-hunting friends struck gold in Astoria back in 1985, there may be more treasure to be found in Oregon still. Per a report from Atlas Obscura, there’s apparently a pretty convincing argument based on a treasure...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Car Crashes Into Beloved Indonesian Restaurant Wajan

Early Sunday morning, the owners of East Portland Indonesian restaurant Wajan woke up to shocking news: Something had crashed into the restaurant's popular sprawling patio, splintering its bamboo fence and knocking out at least one support beam to the wood pergola. "Disbelief... shocked... speechless... what a nightmare!!!" Wajan chef/owner Feny...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy