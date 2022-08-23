Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
discoverourcoast.com
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards
SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
Lloyd Center's hipster future
In a bid to pump life into Lloyd Center mall, the new management has recently lured three indie retailers. "I didn't even know it was still open," said the owner of Floating World Comics, Jason Leivian, about the Lloyd Center mall when a friend urged him to consider moving his store there. That friend, Tony Remple, is the owner of Musique Plastique, a vinyl record store specializing in electronica and ambient music. Temple was thinking of reopening a brick-and-mortar Musique Plastique, which had been in the Alberta Arts District in Northeast Portland until the pandemic closed it. Lloyd...
Eater
Malka Chef de Cuisine Colin McArthur’s Favorite Portland Restaurants and Food Carts
Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
opb.org
‘Under the Flag,’ on display in Portland, has viewers confront the history behind the symbol
Your browser does not support the audio element. “Under the Flag” is on display at Portland’s Russo Lee Gallery and runs through Aug. 27. The exhibition is by Oregon artist Julian Gaines. It forces the viewer to physically lift an American flag to reveal the work behind it. The pieces touch on racism and minstrel performances, which were characterized by white performers using burnt cork or shoe polish to blacken their faces. We hear more from Gaines about this work.
KATU.com
What goes around comes around: Portland Y2K-themed flea market goes TikTok viral
PORTLAND, Ore. — A flea market is going viral on TikTok for bringing back early- to mid-2000s nostalgia back in style and to Portland. This Y2K-themed pop-up event debuted at the beginning of June by two vintage clothing resalers that noticed a constant uptick in their customer base for more Y2K, the 1990s, mid-2000s, and alternative-like clothing at more moderate flea markets.
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
Former Blazer Brian Grant's Portland to Coast Relay team includes a world-class rower
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time, a familiar face will be walking the 2022 Portland to Coast Relay. Former Portland Trail Blazers big man Brian Grant will be walking with a team he put together of Parkinson's patients, caregivers and advocates. The 40th running of the Hood to...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Portland Middle Eastern Festival
Celebrate a day of traditional food, entertainment and fun at the Portland Middle Eastern Festival. The event is hosted by the St George Antiochian Orthodox Church, which was founded in 1930 to serve the local Arabic speaking community. Every year, the church opens its door to the city for a...
opb.org
Head of Alberta district’s Last Thursday festival talks art, business and safety
Your browser does not support the audio element. For over 20 years Alberta Street’s Last Thursday street festival has brought together artists, small businesses and vendors to share their work with the community in Northeast Portland. But the event also faced complaints from neighbors for years. And it has...
hereisoregon.com
Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival, Dahlia Show, Oregon State Fair: 10 things to do this week
Yes, it’s still summer, but you can already feel the daylight hours growing shorter and the hint of fall in the air. Outdoor events are still in full swing. Check out this week’s list of outdoor music, a car and boat show, and the opening of the Oregon State Fair in Salem. This weekend also features the PSU Chamber Choir’s preview of a program it will perform at the 2022 World Choral Exposition in Portugal.
kptv.com
Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown. Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night. From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research...
kptv.com
Friends of the Children - Portland gifted $7.7M from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is getting $7.7 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The Portland chapter of Friends of the Children made the big announcement Thursday morning. The nonprofit says it’s the largest single gift the chapter has ever received. It’s part of a $44 million donation to the national network, which headquarters are in Portland.
WWEEK
Wine Down With a Vineyard Staycation Hosted by The Nines Hotel
The staycation officially took off in the summer of 2008, when skyrocketing gas prices coupled with financial uncertainty caused by the Great Recession prompted people to find ways to holiday at home. It’s a phenomenon that never really went away, and found renewed purpose during the pandemic. Truth is,...
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 26-28
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a big weekend in Portland for music and movement. Runners and walkers will be making the trek in teams from Mount Hood to the Oregon Coast, a big annual event. But if you're staying in the city, there's a lot of local music to check out — whether you're into hip hop, rock or whatever else.
WWEEK
Tercet Is One of Portland’s Few Remaining Prix Fixe Restaurants. Yes, It’s Downtown. Yes, It’s More Than Worth a Visit.
This feels weird to say about a restaurant that charges $150 a diner, but I’m rooting for Tercet. Located in the mezzanine of downtown’s historic Morgan Building, Tercet is the rebirth of beloved prix fixe seafood restaurant Roe, which closed due to the pandemic just as head chef John Conlin felt he was coming into his own.
Waterfront Gateway district plan developing in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A slice of land between Vancouver’s waterfront and Esther Short Park is set for development, adding mixed use development and public open space and amenities between the two districts. The Waterfront Gateway District is getting set to be built on about 6 acres of city...
kptv.com
City of Vancouver shares 6 month progress report for first Safe Stay Community
There has been a dramatic increase in the number of people in downtown area compared to 2021. Washington State University study shows eye test could screen children for autism. Researchers at Washington State University believe they may have found a better way to screen children for autism. Portland's 'Books with...
Is There Buried Treasure Under Portland, Oregon?
A little under two hours from where Mikey Walsh and his motley crew of treasure-hunting friends struck gold in Astoria back in 1985, there may be more treasure to be found in Oregon still. Per a report from Atlas Obscura, there’s apparently a pretty convincing argument based on a treasure...
The Portland Mercury
Car Crashes Into Beloved Indonesian Restaurant Wajan
Early Sunday morning, the owners of East Portland Indonesian restaurant Wajan woke up to shocking news: Something had crashed into the restaurant's popular sprawling patio, splintering its bamboo fence and knocking out at least one support beam to the wood pergola. "Disbelief... shocked... speechless... what a nightmare!!!" Wajan chef/owner Feny...
1922 Craftsman bungalow for sale at $799,000 in Multnomah Village gets offers fast
The Oregon Electric Railway kickstarted what is now Multnomah Village in 1908 by planting a depot and train tracks in dairy farmland southwest of downtown Portland. Within a few years, the community of Multnomah had a school, post office and residential lots affordable to workers commuting 15 minutes by rail and later, by automobile, to the city.
KGW
