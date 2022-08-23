FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr. was called home to be with the lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:13 a.m. while surrounded by his children after an extended illness. He was 84. Raymond was born on May 22, 1938 in Gary, Indiana...

SHARON, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO