27 First News
Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice S. “Moo-Moo” Guarino, 84, of Niles, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center Youngstown. He was born December 5, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John S. and Josephine Villio Guarino. Maurice, known to his family and...
27 First News
Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene L. Fitch, Jr., 80, died Saturday evening, August 20, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Eugene was born December 28, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Eugene L. and Ethel Davies Fitch. Eugene was a graduate of Lowellville High School and received his degree in theology...
27 First News
Kevin Michael Hiniker, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Michael Hiniker, 63, of Southington, Ohio passed away August 22, 2022 at his home. He was born August 12, 1959 in Alameda, California, a son of the late William and Marilyn (Brandt) Hiniker. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee officer. He...
27 First News
Margaret A. Hudak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Hudak, 87, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home. Margaret was born September 10, 1934, in Donora, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Karch Rudinec. She was a 1952 graduate of Donora Senior High School, where she played the trumpet and...
27 First News
Gwendolyn R. Adams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gwendolyn R. Adams departed this life, Monday August 8, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Rehabilitation and Healing Center. Mrs. Adams was born February 25, 1937 in Ward, West Virginia, a daughter of McKinley and Katherine Love Robinson. She loved watching soap operas, doing puzzles and...
27 First News
Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr., Sharon, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Raymond “Sonny” Williams, Jr. was called home to be with the lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 2:13 a.m. while surrounded by his children after an extended illness. He was 84. Raymond was born on May 22, 1938 in Gary, Indiana...
27 First News
Myrtle Alice Lacy, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle Alice Lacy, age 81, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at her home. She was born March 3, 1941, in Gauley Bridge, West Viginia, a daughter of Carmel R. and Mildred K. (Wills) Cole. She attended the Gauley Bridge School in West...
27 First News
Frederick Foose, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Frederick Foose, age 67 of Youngstown, Ohio will be held Monday August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Foose departed this life on August 20, 2022.
27 First News
James M. Francis, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Francis, 86, of Boardman died Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland with his family by his side. He was born July 31, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of Howard and Jeanette (Norton) Francis and had been a lifelong area resident.
27 First News
John A. Bloomis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Bloomis, 65, of Niles, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, of natural causes. He was born November 14, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Anna Tirlea Bloomis. John was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1974. He...
27 First News
Shawn M. Moore, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn M. Moore, age 32, passed away, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Southwest General Hospital. He was born August 22, 1990 in Alliance, Ohio to the late David Moore and Debra (Hoover) Namoske. Shawn leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Debra Namoske (David...
27 First News
Ronald Charles Garvey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Charles Garvey, 70, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family. Ron was born January 31, 1952 in New York City, New York, son of George and Frances (Buser) Garvey. After high school, Ron moved to Florida and worked as...
27 First News
Barbara Vivian Dennis, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Vivian Dennis, 68, of North Jackson passed away early Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, at Country Club Rehabilitation Center after a courageous battle with ALS. Barbara was born March 9, 1954, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lloyd and Donnie (Hooper) Campbell and...
27 First News
James F. Coyle, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Coyle, 70, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 19, 2022, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown. James was born on August 18, 1952, in Youngstown to parents, the late Frank and Catherine (Gilmartin) Coyle. Jim graduated from Ursuline High School, Class of 1970....
27 First News
Alfred D. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alfred D. Brown will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Brown departed this life Friday, August 19, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
27 First News
Cecilia L. Newman, Hartville, Ohio
HARTVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecilia L. Newman, 96, formerly of Poland, died Monday, August 22, 2022, at The HomeStead at GentleBrook in Hartville. Cecilia, affectionately known as “Cil,” was born November 15, 1925 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Peter and Eva Chunis Urban. She...
27 First News
Dolly A. Hardin, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolly Hardin of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Encore livestreaming will be Wednesday, August 31, 11:00...
27 First News
Elizabeth Wainwright, Beachwood, Ohio
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Wainwright, 93, of Beachwood, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 10:34 a.m. at Montefiore of Menorah Park, following an extended illness. She was born February 25, 1929 in Galeton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Russell and Willie Mae Moody Wainwright, residing in...
27 First News
Barbara A. Jones, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Jones, 91, formerly of 76 White Avenue, Sharon, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Jones was born May 5, 1931 in Sharon, a daughter of the late Albert and Isabel (Patterson) Biganaisse. She was...
27 First News
Catherine P. (Caras) Chimento, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine P. (Caras) Chimento, 94 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 21, 2022 with her loving family by her side. Catherine will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She will also be remembered for her smile, sense of humor and generosity.
