ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

3 dead in Adams Co. semi crash

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itDl8_0hRJTzSg00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Three people are dead after a crash Monday between a semi tractor trailer and a Jeep Cherokee, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash was reported just after 3:30 p.m. near Friendship. Traffic was detoured from the crash scene for more than four hours.

Police say a 74-year-old Illinois man was driving northbound on County Hwy. Z when he stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Hwy. 21. The driver, whose name has not been released, pulled slowly forward onto Hwy. 21 when he was struck by an eastbound semi traveling at full speed.

The 37-year-old Florida man driving the semi swerved to avoid the Jeep but was unable to avoid striking the front left corner of the vehicle. The semi veered into the westbound ditch and rolled onto its right side.

Metal debris from the crash also flew into an unoccupied Ford Explorer that was parked at a gas station, police said.

A medical helicopter was paged to the scene, but both drivers and a 68-year-old Illinois woman who was a passenger in the Jeep all perished in the crash. All names are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating and reconstructing the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

At least 1 person killed in crash on I-94 in Rogers

ROGERS, Minn. --  Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash Monday on Interstate 94 in the north metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on westbound I-94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area as crews work the scene. The lane closures are expected to last through rush hour. Drivers are encouraged to seek other routes. While few details have been released on the crash, traffic cameras in the area showed what appeared to be a multi-vehicle crash with a truck on fire. It's yet unclear how many people were involved in the crash. This is a developing story. Check back fore more.  
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
US News and World Report

North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of Cavalier,...
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
truecrimedaily

86-year-old Wisconsin man sentenced to life for killing wife nearly 50 years ago

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (TCD) -- An 86-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison in connection with his wife’s death nearly 50 years ago. Court records show Richard Pierce was convicted of first-degree murder and disinterment of a corpse April 29 and handed the mandatory life sentence Friday, Aug. 5. According to WBAY-TV, a Door County judge handed Pierce an extra three years for the disinterment conviction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adams Co#Traffic Accident#Jeep
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy