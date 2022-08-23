ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Dumbo the guinea pig

HARTFORD, Conn. — Whatever Dumbo the guinea pig lacks in size, he makes up for with the tiniest squeaks and softest fur. Dumbo is 3 months old and he’s ready to bond with a human and may even want to be trained to do tricks!. He came to...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy