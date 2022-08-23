Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Flash Flooding Washes Out I-10 Eastbound Lanes; Power Outages, Damaged Vehicles Reported
Heavy rains brought by severe storms caused flash flooding near the California-Arizona border. Eastbound lanes on Interstate 10 were washed out Wednesday night. Terrifying videos showing the extent of the damage caused by the flooding have since circulated on social media. The National Weather Service (NSW) in Phoenix issued a...
Comments / 0