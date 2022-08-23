ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Waters breaks tie with walk, Royals beat White Sox 6-4

By Marc Bowman, The Associated Press
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b36mR_0hRJTkT100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April.

Joe Kelly (1-3), the seventh of eight White Sox pitchers, hit a pair of batters to start the inning. Ryan O’Hearn singled, and Waters drew a five-pitch walk with one out to break a 4-all tie.

“It’s a big deal just getting here and the being able to contribute like that,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “He did a great job. He showed a lot of poise on some pretty close pitches.”

Waters, who was recalled from Triple-A Omaha before the game, was hoping to do more.

“Just looking for a pitch to drive,” he said. “Late in game, with the bases loaded, I was just looking for a pitch that I could at least get out to the outfield. I got ahead in the count and was looking to do damage. I was able to draw a walk out of it.”

The White Sox rallied from a four-run deficit after their starter, Michael Kopech, exited the game having faced just four hitters.

“He felt something in his hamstring,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “You could tell it affected his velocity. It was down, so we got him out of there.”

Kopech hit a batter, allowed an RBI single to Salvador Perez, and walked the bases full before leaving with left knee soreness.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0ZpA_0hRJTkT100
    Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) hands the ball to manager Mike Matheny (22) before coming out of the game during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjtPX_0hRJTkT100
    Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez (8) is caught stealing second by Chicago White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9Dql_0hRJTkT100
    Kansas City Royals left fielder MJ Melendez fields an RBI double hit by Chicago White Sox’s Elvis Andrus during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOCgo_0hRJTkT100
    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech, second from left, stands on the mound with teammates before coming out of the game during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WSUJY_0hRJTkT100
    Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWmxA_0hRJTkT100
    Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oh0I1_0hRJTkT100
    Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Kendall Graveman and catcher Seby Zavala meet on the mound during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVVgc_0hRJTkT100
    Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor can’t catch a two-run single hit by Chicago White Sox’s Elvis Andrus during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“What sucks most about today is I put the team in a tough situation,” Kopech said.

Elvis Andrus drove in three runs in his third game with the White Sox. Chicago signed the veteran shortstop on Friday after the Oakland Athletics designated him for assignment.

Jose Abreu had three hits and two walks for the White Sox, who have dropped four of five since winning five straight.

Chicago stranded 11 runners, including eight from the fourth through sixth innings.

“We had chances and couldn’t break open the inning,” La Russa said. “Left a lot of guys on base. Just a very frustrating loss.”

Amir Garrett (3-1) pitched a scoreless eighth and Scott Barlow finished for his 20th save.

“The bullpen did a great job today,” Matheny said. “Those guys are on point just about every night. Amir, in a real tough spot, we needed him to come through.”

Perez snapped a three-game hitless streak (0-for-10) as the Royals batted around in the first inning, scoring four. Michael Massey and O’Hearn also had RBI hits.

The six runs were the most scored by the Royals since Aug. 10. Kansas City batted .167 while losing six of seven on the road last week, totaling 10 runs.

Chicago batted around in the fourth, capped by Andrus’ two-run single, cutting Kansas City’s lead to 4-3.

Andrus then tied the game with an RBI double in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

After batting in the second, Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino left the game with right shoulder discomfort.

TRANSACTIONS

The Royals optioned OF Nate Eaton to Omaha to make room for Waters.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (12-5, 2.09 ERA) takes the mound in Baltimore opposite RHP Austin Voth (3-1, 4.86).

The Royals begin a two-game set against Arizona, with RHP Zach Davies (2-4, 3.99) facing off with RHP Jonathan Heasley (6-4, 3.27).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cubs position player robbed Albert Pujols of HR chance while pitching

Designated hitter Franmil Reyes was called upon to pitch for the Chicago Cubs, and he cost Albert Pujols a shot at hitting another home run. Albert Pujols is the talk of MLB, and for good reason. He has been on fire through the month of August, and is getting that much closer to recording his 700th career home run. The St. Louis Cardinals have been much-watch more than ever due to the hot streak of Pujols.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Austin Voth
Person
Seby Zavala
KSN News

Man gets 25 years for murder of Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man convicted in the domestic violence death of Lucy Mojica in July 2018 is going to prison for at least 25 years. A judge sentenced Mojica’s ex-boyfriend, Juan Caballeros-Yescas, to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years for felony murder. The judge also gave him 43 months (3.5 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Emporia football on field following investigation

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Emporia High School (EHS) football team was back on the field practicing Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into an incident that took place Saturday after the team’s first scrimmage. Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the EHS l football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Emporia High School football team under investigation

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team are under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas. Capt. Mattas said Tuesday morning that the department would not be releasing any other information. On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#The Kansas City Royals#The Chicago White Sox#Triple A#The White Sox#Rbi
KSN News

Dog bites leave two people in south Wichita with serious injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dog bites have left two people in south Wichita with serious injuries. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), a 54-year-old woman was watching a 10-year-old girl Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the 1800 block of E. 52nd St S. The woman had two German Shepherds with her. According to the WPD, […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
numberfire.com

Cubs' Rafael Ortega out Thursday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Nelson Velazquez will move to center field in place of Ortega while Seiya Suzuki starts in right and hits third. Velazquez has a $2,200 salary...
CHICAGO, IL
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy