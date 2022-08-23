ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devastated Joe Hockey delivers a powerful message as his mother Beverley dies age 91: 'I will miss you till the very end of my life'

By David Southwell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former treasurer Joe Hockey has penned a heartwarming message of devotion to his mum Beverley, who passed away this morning.

Mr Hockey took to Instagram to post his tribute to the 91-year-old who he said he would miss with 'all his heart'.

'At 91-years-old Beverley was the matriarch for four children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grand children, Mr Hockey wrote.

'Mum had a much tougher life than many people know. However she had great strength and determination that carried her through adversity.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFhAc_0hRJTbWU00
Beverley Hockey, the mother of former treasurer and ambassador Joe Hockey, has died at the age of 91

Mr Hockey continued to list the qualities that made his mother an incredible woman, as she started out as a fashion model before going on to run a deli and then a real estate business in north Sydney with Mr Hockey's father Richard Hokeidonian.

'Mum was glamorous. She was beautiful, elegant, charming and witty. She was loving and compassionate,' Mr Hockey wrote.

'With all my heart I will miss you till the very end of life mum.

'Thanks for bringing me into this world and giving me every opportunity to be my best.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08166D_0hRJTbWU00
Beverley Hockey was a fashion model who in later life ran a deli and then a successful real estate business

Mr Hockey finished his message with a mention of his father, who passed away in 2016.

'Give my love to Dad,' he wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tt9H_0hRJTbWU00
Mr Hockey and his wife Melissa Babbage attend the 2019 G'Day USA Gala in California, while Mr Hockey was Australian ambassador to America

After he wrapped up his role as Australian ambassador to the US, Mr Hockey stayed on in Washington.

Earlier this month, Mr Hockey posted shots of himself recording the audiobook version of his biography Diplomatic, which details his time as ambassador from 2016 to 2020.

Mr Hockey's dad was Richard Hokeidonian, an Armenian who was born in Bethlehem, Palestine when it was under the control of the British.

Richard's father Joseph Hokeidonian was a spy in the service of the British, which apparently cost him an eye before he mysteriously disappeared in 1927, said to have been hit by a car in Egypt.

Richard migrated to Australia in 1948 and anglicised his name to Hockey before marrying Beverley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40X8TU_0hRJTbWU00
Beverley Hockey had four children with husband Richard, with Joe Hockey being the youngest born in 1965

The couple lived in the Sydney eastern suburb of Bondi where they opened a deli.

Later, they moved to the north Sydney suburb of Chatswood, where they began Richard Hockey Real Estate in 1969, which is still in business.

The couple had four children with Joe being the youngest born in 1965.

When delivering the federal budget in 2015, Mr Hockey paid tribute to the hard work of his parents in running a deli and then a real estate business.

'I, like so many of my colleagues, grew up in a small business family,' Mr Hockey told parliament.

'That small business put a roof over our heads. It paid the bills. It gave all of the family a chance at a better life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrdxS_0hRJTbWU00
A childhood picture of Beverley Hockey who went on to be a fashion model and small businesswoman

