natureworldnews.com
5 Ancient Civilizations That Collapsed Due to Extreme Drought
Ancient history tells a lot of tales about droughts being a nation's worst enemy, which is not totally just a tale. For generations, drought has brought devastating effects to humans and nature, depriving them of a sustainable life. Droughts deprive the soil of rain and lead cities to dry. Even...
Drought-hit rivers across the world reveal treasures — and a worrying future
Heat waves and drought are hitting communities across the world, threatening supplies of energy and food while causing rivers from Europe’s Danube to China’s Yangtze to dry up. In the United States, these receding water levels have exposed human remains and dinosaur tracks. Elsewhere, they have revealed relics...
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply: report
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
BBC
Iconic Shanghai sites go dark as drought hits power supply
An iconic skyline in the Chinese city of Shanghai - called The Bund - will not be lit for two nights to save power, officials say. The waterfront area - known for its mix of historical and futuristic buildings - is a popular tourist destination. Elsewhere in China, major manufacturers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China's drought shrinks Poyang, its largest freshwater lake
A pagoda-topped island in China's Poyang Lake is usually surrounded by water in August, but it's now fully visible and illustrates the extent of a scorching drought in the area.Aug. 25, 2022.
The housing correction intensifies—Blackstone to stop buying homes in these 38 regional housing markets
Why are deep-pocketed Wall Street firms suddenly pausing their home buying plans?
FOXBusiness
Regal Cinemas owner considers bankruptcy, Fed's possible next rate hike and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Tuesday that could impact trading. BANKRUPTCY CONSIDERATION: Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, confirmed on Monday it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. and "associated ancillary proceedings in other jurisdictions" amid an ongoing evaluation of strategic options. "Any...
The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 15 Cities
The gap between the middle and upper class appears to be shrinking. This might seem surprising as nearly 70% of Americans identified as middle class in a Northwestern Mutual 2018 Planning &...
California will require all new cars sold to be zero-emission by 2035
California air quality officials voted to require all new cars sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on the significant move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as California remains the largest auto market in the U.S. Aug. 25, 2022.
Up to 4 million people may be out of work due to long Covid, new research suggests
Up to 4 million people may be out of work because of long Covid in the U.S, according to a report published this week by the Brookings Institution. In lost wages, that could add up to at least $170 billion per year, the report suggests. The research looked at people...
California regulators vote to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035
California regulators voted Thursday to ban the sale of all new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 as the state looks to aggressively tackle the climate crisis. Cars, trucks and SUVs that run on gasoline are some of the largest producers of carbon emissions that pollute the environment. California's new rule says...
NBC News
