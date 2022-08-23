Read full article on original website
Rep. Charlie Crist discusses Florida gubernatorial race against Gov. Ron DeSantis
Florida voters on Tuesday chose Rep. Charlie Crist as the Democratic nominee for governor. Crist, a former Republican governor of the state, will face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist joined "Red and Blue" Thursday to discuss the race.
Charlie Crist advances to face Ron DeSantis in Florida; Jerrold Nadler beats Carolyn Maloney in N.Y.
Charlie Crist emerged as the Democratic challenger who will try to unseat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November and was one of the most-watched races in primary elections in Florida and New York Tuesday night.
Voter fraud at a Florida GOP stronghold leads to a light sentence (again)
To the extent that the United States has a retirement community known to national audiences, it’s probably The Villages in central Florida. As regular readers probably recall, it’s also earned a reputation as a far-right Republican stronghold. A couple of years ago, for example, when Donald Trump promoted...
Fla. progressive poised to be 1st Gen Z member of Congress
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Maxwell Alejandro Frost burst onto the national scene when he crashed a June interview with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with calls for action on gun violence in America. “Nobody wants to hear from you,” DeSantis told Frost as security swarmed. On Tuesday, Frost, 25,...
Recount Likely In South Florida Congressional Race
Palm Beach County elections officials are preparing for a likely recount in the District 22 Republican primary where Dan Franzese leads Deborah Adeimy by just 133 votes.
Florida Primary Election: Four State House members lose seats
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Griff Griffitts. Rita Harris. Brad Yeager. Lisa Dunkley. Outside of their districts or the world of political operatives, those names might not ring a bell. But after winning primary elections Tuesday, they, along with 20 other candidates, are headed to seats in the Florida Legislature. Two dozen...
Testimony from Sidney Powell and Mark Meadows sought in Georgia election probe
The prosecutor who's investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions...
GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud
DE SOTO — Republican congressional candidate Amanda Adkins neither questions integrity of the state’s voting system nor devotes precious campaign energy to former President Donald Trump’s drumbeat criticism of the 2020 election process. The idea Trump was cheated in his loss to President Joe Biden — unsupported by evidence — has remained a prominent issue […] The post GOP candidate Amanda Adkins’ congressional campaign not anchored in alleged voter fraud appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Florida Democrats weighing candidates to challenge DeSantis
MIAMI (AP) — Polls have closed across much of Florida on Tuesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis waits to learn the identity of his general election opponent in a matchup that could have presidential implications. Florida Democrats are choosing between Charlie Crist, a 66-year-old Democratic congressman who served as the...
Turnout surge powered Democrats’ N.Y. special election win — and their renewed hopes for November
A string of over-performances in special elections are signaling a change in fortunes for Democrats ahead of the midterms.
New laws banning abortion take effect in 4 more GOP-led states
New laws banning abortion took effect Thursday in Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas in the aftermath of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. Elizabeth Nash, principal policy associate for state issues at the Guttmacher Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the new restrictions.
Judge reviewing DOJ's redaction proposal of Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
A federal judge in Florida is reviewing the Justice Department's redaction proposal of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit to decide what portions could be released to the public. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga breaks down what happens next.
Experts weigh in on judge's order to release redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
A federal judge has ordered the release of a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit. The legal document authorized the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News legal contributor Rebecca Roiphe break down what this could mean.
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
Primary results in New York and Florida hold national implications for Democrats
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The results of New York and Florida’s primary elections could have major national implications for Democrats,...
Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary
MIAMI (AP) — GOVERNOR. The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist last served in statewide office from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican governor. He lost a 2010 race for U.S. Senate as an independent and a 2014 run for governor as a Democrat.
Florida Primary 2022: Results and Updates
(WKRG) — Florida voters head to the polls on Aug. 23 for the 2022 primaries. Among state-wide races, Democrats will decide who faces the well-funded incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. We’re also tracking local elections, including contests for Pensacola mayor and three contentious Okaloosa County School Board seats. Four candidates are vying for Pensacola […]
Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The race for Pennsylvania governor is heating up. The gloves are off between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. Pennsylvanians will elect a new governor for the first time in eight years this November. On Wednesday, one of the candidates in the race made a stop in Aston, Delaware County. The restaurant was at full capacity with more than 300 people inside to hear him speak.
2022 election sees major shift in Florida voter trends, but not in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over 2.1 million Floridians have either voted by mail or voted early in-person ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election and early voting statistics reveal Republicans and Democrats in Florida are voting differently this election compared to elections in the past. Prior to the 2020 election, Republicans...
