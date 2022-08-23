ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The race for Pennsylvania governor is heating up. The gloves are off between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. Pennsylvanians will elect a new governor for the first time in eight years this November. On Wednesday, one of the candidates in the race made a stop in Aston, Delaware County. The restaurant was at full capacity with more than 300 people inside to hear him speak.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO