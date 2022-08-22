Suspected armed arsonist destroys 2 homes; deputy injured in Adelanto

Sheriff’s officials said an armed man was arrested after he barricaded himself in his Adelanto home Sunday. While inside the home, he ignited a fire, which destroyed his residence and a nearby home, as well as injured a deputy.

Jose Banderas, 34, was arrested on suspicion of arson and remains at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $250,000.

Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported that at 3:23 p.m. on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call from Banderas, who said he had a weapon and was going to harm his girlfriend.

Deputies arrived in the 19000 block of Dennis Street and located Banderas standing in the front yard with a gun and pacing before entering his residence.

Banderas was alone when he refused to exit the home and showed his gun periodically through the window.

After about two hours of attempted negotiations, Banderas lit a fire inside, which engulfed the home, sheriff’s officials said.

As Banderas ran out the back door, the fire quickly spread to a nearby home. Both homes were eventually destroyed by the fire.

San Bernardino County Fire and the Victorville Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

During the incident, Banderas and a deputy suffered smoke inhalation and were transported to a local hospital. No one else suffered injuries.

The deputy was released and is recovering at home. Banderas was released and booked at the HDDC.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by the sheriff’s department to contact Deputy L. Melo at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com .

