Clark County, NV

news3lv.com

Tensions rise during town hall meeting on changes to Clark County trash service

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Ross Miller invited representatives of Republic Services of Southern Nevada to a Q&A session to discuss solid waste pick-up changes and things got heated. “This is totally outrageous. This is unbelievable-” shouted Clark County resident Ed Uehling. “Mr....
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County transforming downtown Las Vegas motel into homeless housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is calling it the BETterment program also known as the bridge employment training program. It aims to get people into some housing and back on their feet again. 3,900 people who are experiencing homelessness in Clark County are currently on the county’s waitlist...
news3lv.com

RTC receives funding to improve rider safety, sustainability options across facilities

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is set to receive millions in funding to improve safety and sustainability initiatives. According to RTC, they will receive around $9 million in federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to advance their safe and sustainable mobility options across Southern Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boulder City approves new rules to save water

Boulder City (KSNV) — Boulder City has approved new rules to save water, many of them similar to steps Las Vegas has already taken. Starting January 1st, new swimming pools can't be larger than 600 square feet and must drain into the sewer system. New homes won't be able...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Ross Miller
Marilyn Kirkpatrick
news3lv.com

YMCA provides 120 free water safety lessons

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Learn basic water safety and swimming skills at the YMCA free sessions this September. The YMCA of Southern Nevada is working with POOLCORP to provide water safety lessons to those in need. "A Splash of Joy" program will provide 90 lifeguard training scholarships and 700...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Planners oppose land use change for grocery store

The Boulder City Planning Commission did not recommend adjusting the city’s master plan and future land use map for a new grocery store. The vote was 4-1, with commissioner Ernest Biacsi the only vote in favor of approval. The land in question is 16.3 acres located southeast of Boulder...
BOULDER CITY, NV
8 News Now

Proposed speed limit change in Desert Shores community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A proposed change to speed limits is headed to a northwest valley area and residents living in the area are expressing their thoughts on the matter. The temporary speed limit in the Desert Shores community is posted as 30 mph.Residents told 8 News Now it’s a much-needed change from the 35 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Overdose deaths from people under 25 years old doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Clark County. Those numbers continue to climb in 2021, according to preliminary data from Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The increase in deaths are associated with counterfeit pills like M30, a prescription opioid, or Adderall and powders like cocaine, but most […] The post Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
LAS VEGAS, NV

