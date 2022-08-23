Read full article on original website
Trash services for unincorporated Clark County customers will soon change
For residents in unincorporated Clark County, changes are coming to trash services. Effective Sept. 1, Republic Services' residential customers will see cut-backs in their trash services.
Tensions rise during town hall meeting on changes to Clark County trash service
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Ross Miller invited representatives of Republic Services of Southern Nevada to a Q&A session to discuss solid waste pick-up changes and things got heated. “This is totally outrageous. This is unbelievable-” shouted Clark County resident Ed Uehling. “Mr....
Henderson road extension proposal concerns addressed
Some Henderson homeowners are up in arms over potential development in their neighborhood. A proposed road to Nevada State College has homeowners in Mission Hills pretty upset and speaking out.
Cut-backs in trash services coming soon for residential customers, Clark County
Cut-backs in trash services coming soon for residential customers, Clark County. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. For residents in unincorporated Clark County, changes are coming...
Clark County transforming downtown Las Vegas motel into homeless housing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County is calling it the BETterment program also known as the bridge employment training program. It aims to get people into some housing and back on their feet again. 3,900 people who are experiencing homelessness in Clark County are currently on the county’s waitlist...
RTC receives funding to improve rider safety, sustainability options across facilities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is set to receive millions in funding to improve safety and sustainability initiatives. According to RTC, they will receive around $9 million in federal funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to advance their safe and sustainable mobility options across Southern Nevada.
Boulder City approves new rules to save water
Boulder City (KSNV) — Boulder City has approved new rules to save water, many of them similar to steps Las Vegas has already taken. Starting January 1st, new swimming pools can't be larger than 600 square feet and must drain into the sewer system. New homes won't be able...
Las Vegas exploring possibility of open container law in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Arts District could soon be joining the ranks of the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street Experience with the ability to bring open alcohol out onto the street, but with some differences. Las Vegas city officials met with several business owners in the Arts...
YMCA provides 120 free water safety lessons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Learn basic water safety and swimming skills at the YMCA free sessions this September. The YMCA of Southern Nevada is working with POOLCORP to provide water safety lessons to those in need. "A Splash of Joy" program will provide 90 lifeguard training scholarships and 700...
Planners oppose land use change for grocery store
The Boulder City Planning Commission did not recommend adjusting the city’s master plan and future land use map for a new grocery store. The vote was 4-1, with commissioner Ernest Biacsi the only vote in favor of approval. The land in question is 16.3 acres located southeast of Boulder...
Nevada ‘Black Book’ gets new entry, maybe a new direction
The newest name in Nevada's "Black Book" could signal a new direction for law enforcement -- taking a hard line against sex trafficking and other criminal activity that is attracted to casinos.
PHOTOS: Construction continues on phase 2 of local homeless resource center
Construction on phase two of a local homeless resource center continues and is expected to be completed in late 2022.
Gov. Sisolak tours Lake Mead, announces new water committee for conservation efforts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak visited the Lake Mead area on Wednesday to better understand Southern Nevada's water situation and to announce a new committee to help bolster the area’s water-saving efforts. He and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee toured the newest low lake level pumping...
Proposed speed limit change in Desert Shores community
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A proposed change to speed limits is headed to a northwest valley area and residents living in the area are expressing their thoughts on the matter. The temporary speed limit in the Desert Shores community is posted as 30 mph.Residents told 8 News Now it’s a much-needed change from the 35 […]
Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Overdose deaths from people under 25 years old doubled from 2019 to 2020 in Clark County. Those numbers continue to climb in 2021, according to preliminary data from Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The increase in deaths are associated with counterfeit pills like M30, a prescription opioid, or Adderall and powders like cocaine, but most […] The post Pills, powders laced with fentanyl cause increased deaths by overdose among Southern Nevada youth appeared first on Nevada Current.
Coming soon to the Las Vegas Strip: Drought rules barring fountains, rivers and lakes
Water cuts proposed for southern Nevada to cope with drought could change the face of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of visitors amble by gentle rivers fronting hotel-casinos and watch colorful water shows at night. A series of measures envisioned for metro Las Vegas to reduce water consumption...
This Las Vegas hotel-casino property is saving millions of gallons of water by making some minor changes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There are a few hotels that are doing more to conserve water to the best of their ability one of them being The Orleans, a Boyd Gaming property. According to data from the Las Vegas Valley Water District, the property is consistently using the least amount of water.
I-Team: Athletic commission chief says Lombardo should resign sheriff’s office
Nathan Valencia's death at a Nov. 19 fraternity "Fight Night" continues to produce fallout nine months later, and now it has turned more political than ever.
Crosswalk sparks safety concerns at Henderson high school, improvements expected
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The sight outside Green Valley High School, off Warm Springs Road and Arroyo Grande Parkway, is described by parent Theresa Serianni in one word: crazy. With hundreds of teens and dozens of cars navigating across a busy congested road, she says she's nervous about the safety of students.
2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
