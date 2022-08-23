ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Jeffery Mac

No More COVID-19 Rules In School, NY Gov. Hochul Announces

New York State will be lifting the COVID-19 restrictions for K-12 schools ahead of the 2022–23 academic year, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s statement on Monday. With this new approach, students will no longer be required to quarantine or isolate themselves if they are exposed to someone who has COVID. Entire classrooms will no longer be sent home due to a positive case as well.
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “With school coming back into session and the summer season coming to a close, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Remember to get vaccinated or boosted when you’re eligible if you haven’t already. Test if you have symptoms, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment. By remaining vigilant and responsible, New Yorkers will beat this virus.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Updates COVID Guidance For Schools

New York State officials released new guidance for schools. On Monday, with the upcoming school year a few weeks away, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul updated COVID guidance for schools across New York State. "Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped...
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: New York's pandemic review will proceed in a few weeks

Multiple companies have submitted offers to conduct a wide-ranging review of New York state government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since the onset of the public health crisis in March 2020, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Capital Tonight interview this week. The firms that could be used to conduct...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Day Care#One Child#Quarantine#Covid#Public Health#Care A Lot Child Care
greatneckrecord.com

Holocaust Education Bill Signed Into Law In New York State

Today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Holocaust Education Bill into law at a special ceremony at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. The bill, S.121B, by NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows), would ensure that students across New York are receiving a meaningful education on the Holocaust as required by existing State law. The bill passed the New York State Senate and Assembly with unanimous support in May of this year, and having now been signed into law, takes effect immediately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Social Host Laws in New York State

Some counties in New York State have enacted a Social Host Law that holds homeowners and other adults liable for the consumption of alcohol on property that they own or control (lease, rent, etc.). These laws can be passed at the county level, but it takes a lot of work to pass new policy.
wbgo.org

Illegal Gun Seizures Up In New York State

The number of Illegal gun seizures is up in New York State. New data shows six thousand illegal guns have been seized statewide so far this year in New York State. That’s a 20 percent increases compared to the same time frame last year. Governor Kathy Hochul gives part of the credit to the multi state illegal guns task force which was formed in January to go hard after gun traffickers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
13 WHAM

Local business owners apply for new state Retail Cannabis License

Webster, N.Y. — August 25 was the first day dispensary owners could apply for their retail licenses. Sergei Sulik says he’s wanted to open a dispensary since he opened his smoke shop six years ago. Now, he finally gets the chance to try and make that dream come...
RETAIL
96.1 The Breeze

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
13 WHAM

Gov. Kathy Hochul shares excitement for food, fun during NYS Fair visit

GEDDES N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul was at the NYS Fairgrounds Wednesday for the kickoff of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. She started her day at Daniella’s Steakhouse, then made her way around the Fairgrounds. It’s been one year since Gov. Hochul took...
POLITICS
13 WHAM

Lawmakers say New York's new gun laws put competitive shooting in question

---- State lawmakers are looking for clarity on how rod and gun clubs and shooting sports will be impacted by New York's new gun laws that are set to go into effect next month. The new laws will prohibit people from carrying firearms in "sensitive areas" which includes sporting events.
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Man Finds THIS Creature Outside! What Is It?

I think there are definitely stages of being an animal lover. There are, of course, people who love dogs, cats, and traditional pets. Go deeper and there are the people who love opossums, mice, and critters that make other people squirm. Then there are the Steve Irwins, who will love any animal no matter how utterly horrifying and nightmarish they are.
WILDLIFE
NBC New York

NY State Fair Unveils 2022 Butter Sculpture

Butter isn’t just for toasted bread. The 54th Annual Butter Sculpture was revealed at The Great New York State Fair in Syracuse on Tuesday. This year’s theme was "Refuel Her Greatness – Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX," with the new sculpture highlighting female athletes and features a progression of female athletes of different ages from a child skier to a high-school aged gymnast to a college lacrosse player to, finally, an adult runner.
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy