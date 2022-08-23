ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Watch: Brian Kelly Invites Former Players Back To LSU To Check On The Tigers

Can You Guess Who Had The Best QB Passing Seasons In College Football From 2015-2021?. Since when, the difference between keeping your locker room together and, perennially, competing for a Championship, versus losing your locker room is the fault former player and journalist like RC. Ridiculous!. A stark difference the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Colby Richardson Shines in LSU’s Fall Camp

BATON ROUGE – Heading into fall camp, LSU’s secondary seemed to be the biggest question mark of this team with only two returning starters, in Jay Ward and Major Burns. During the offseason, Brian Kelly and company went and got a slew of transfers to add depth and experience to this defensive back room. One of the transfers is Colby Richardson, from McNeese State who has impressed Coach Kelly throughout fall camp.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thesunflower.com

Freshman basketball player violates rules, enters transfer portal

Jacob Wilson, the lone high school recruit in Wichita State’s 2022 recruiting class has now entered the transfer portal according to Verbal Commits. The 6-foot-5 guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana originally committed to WSU in April. Head Coach Isaac Brown said Wilson’s reason for entering the transfer portal had to do with a violation of team rules.
WICHITA, KS
brproud.com

Southern vs MVSU football game to air on ESPN+

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The November 12 matchup between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State will now be airing on EPSN+. The start time of the game is also being moved up to 2 p.m. The Jaguars are set to play five home games on Pete Richardson Field...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU students react to recent kidnapping near Cypress Hall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many students are shocked to hear about the recent kidnapping. Some said between a reported kidnapping and shooting in one week, they definitely had to become more aware of their surroundings. Early Wednesday morning, before dawn, reports claim a young female was abducted outside...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Maxboxing

Undefeated Keon Papillion makes 2022 debut this Saturday

Keon Papillion,(5-0, 4 KOs), a native of Lafayette, Louisiana, is undefeated after turning pro in February of 2020. Getting 5 bouts in over the last year and a half isn’t too bad considering he started to punch for pay right as the Covid pandemic hit. On Saturday, August 27,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
ysnlive.com

SOUTHERN WINS SECOND IN A ROW

SALINEVILLE OH- Southern Local welcomed EOAC rival Lisbon to town looking to grab their second victory in as many nights. The Indians made quick work of the Devils in straight sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 for their second straight win to start the season. .Rylee Mellott led the way for Southern...
LISBON, OH
LSU Reveille

Students, police recommend caution around local gas stations

LSU child and family studies senior Adriana Richardson has practiced caution around the Chevron right outside of campus’ north gates, citing suspicious activity during her trips to the Highland Road gas station. Suspicious loiterers at the gas station were selling illegal car inspection stickers to individuals, with Richardson recalling...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

BR Firefighters honor fallen colleague killed in line of duty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A veteran of the Memphis Fire Department who was a mere year shy of retirement lost his life while serving the public earlier this month, and his fellow firefighters in Baton Rouge used Tuesday, August 23 to mourn his passing. David Pleasant was responding...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana’s favorite ice cream flavor, best places to find it in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On an uncomfortably hot summer’s day, few things are more refreshing than a cool dessert. For many, ice cream hits the spot. In fact, one statistic indicates that Americans consume an average of 1.6 gallons of ice cream annually, which amounts to just over 23 pounds per person.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
legalreader.com

Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving

Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Schools superintendent explains plan for Capitol High

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Next year, Capitol High School could become the newest medically-focused school in East Baton Rouge Parish. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his plan to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday. “We are excited as we get closer,” he said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

