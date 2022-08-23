ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Events Happening in the Magic Valley and Boise this Coming Weekend

School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#County Fairs#Cowboy Hat#Magic Valley#The Magic Valley Stampede#Idahoan
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why to Beware of Solicitors in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley

Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Fish and Game Continue Efforts to Keep Game Away from Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers continue work to keep large game animals like elk away from farm fields in the Magic Valley region. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers have been working through the summer on depredation operations in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties to keep animals like elk and deer from damaging crops. Most of the damage has been to corn crops this year, "As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which limits Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages. Elk in standing corn are an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers given elk rarely leave standing corn and only during nighttime hours," said the agency." Other efforts to keep deer from grape crops have been scaled back because of the success of hazing and selective herd removal. The agency said it continues to use lethal methods when necessary and have issued a very limited number of kill permits to some landowners. Biologists expect to see crop depredation continue for several more weeks until harvest begins.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Cover Your Ears to Block Out these 8 Sounds of Twin Falls

When somebody moves to Twin Falls, there are a lot of adjustments to be made, especially if they have moved from the coast, a big city, or out of state. There are a few things that take some adjusting to get used to. The number one thing everyone comments on, including the locals, is that Twin Falls has some very distinct smells that burn the nostrils. It doesn't take long to figure out what some of them are and where they are coming from. They are a common topic that gets brought up, but nobody ever talks about the other senses. The smells are the most obvious, but some sounds take some adjusting as well, and after a while, you tune out because they become a part of everyday life, but to a visitor or newcomer, they may take time to get used to.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 7 Best Places to Get Donuts In and Near Twin Falls

School is back, which means having to get up early and take the kids to school, dealing with more morning traffic, and often running behind schedule because of it all. When you get behind schedule in the morning, it can be easy to forget to grab or eat breakfast, and doing so can throw off your whole day. A quick and easy fix can be to grab some donuts that you can eat on the go and enjoy some type of food in the morning. When it comes to Twin Falls and donuts, there are many choices and it can be tough to decide where to go. Here are some of the best donut places in Twin Falls, and why they are so good.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace

There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Listen to the 23 Candidates for Twin Falls City Council Seat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There are 23 people who have officially expressed interest in an open Twin Falls City Council seat. According to the City of Twin Falls, the public will get a chance to hear the applicants speak at an upcoming council meeting on August 29, at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The seat became open when Councilman Shawn Barigar announced his resignation a couple weeks ago as he is applying for economic development director for the city. He told the council it would create a conflict of interest if he went through the application process while a holding a seat. The council will choose one of the 23 applicants who will serve out the remainder of Barigar's term and then seek reelection.
kmvt

Behind the Business: Shaw Sisters Creations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We all have our hobbies, but two women from the Wood River Valley have turned their hobby into a regional business. In this week’s Behind the Business, we take a look at Shaw Sisters Creations, and how they took their love of knitting, and a little inspiration from their grandmother, to get to where they are today.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Local man injured in workplace accident after falling 25 feet

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is recovering from a fall at Triple C Concrete that occurred Wednesday morning. Jerome County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene at just before eight a.m. According to deputy Colton Crockett, a 60-year-old employee suffered a 25-foot fall and had significant injuries. The...
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy