Tulare, CA

Clovis Police Arrest Two Men With Illegal “Ghost Gun” And Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Clovis Police arrested two men on Tuesday for multiple violations including felony firearm and narcotics violations in Clovis. Clovis Police dispatch center received a call on Tuesday evening about possible drug activity at an apartment complex near Shaw and Fowler Avenues in Clovis. Officers responded and spoke with two adult men inside a car. Police said both men contacted appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During a search of one of the men, police found an illegal firearm inside his waistband. Both men confessed to officers that they were also in possession of fentanyl pills as well.
Visalia, CA
Terra Bella, CA
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: A motorcyclist is killed after being ejected

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is deceased after a vehicle collision Thursday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Officers say the fatal accident happened on Road 24 & State Route 201 east of Kingsburg after 3:30 p.m. A 70-year-old man was driving southbound on Road 24 in a pickup truck, while a […]
KINGSBURG, CA
KGET

Man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter in 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man accused in a 2019 shooting of attempted murder and instead convicted him of the lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as well as gun and threat charges, according to court records. Adanid Rebollar is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 21 for a shooting […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jeremy Houston Hutchins

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jeremy Houston Hutchins. Jeremy Hutchins is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 40-year-old Hutchins is 5' 10" tall, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jeremy Hutchins is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the call about a hit and run was […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: William Eugene Jackson

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is William Eugene Jackson. William Jackson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 29-year-old Jackson is 5' 8" tall, 177 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where William Jackson is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Skeletal remains found in Visalia construction site

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Possible human remains were found in a construction site by an excavation crew in Visalia on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say they were called to a construction site in the area of Goshen Ave. and Cain St. where possible skeletal remains were found. Detectives with the Violent […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found stabbed inside car in downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found suffering from stab wounds inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Tuolumne and Broadway avenues after a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed. When officers arrived, […]
FRESNO, CA

