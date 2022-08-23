Read full article on original website
IDENTIFIED: Deadly weapon assault suspect, Visalia police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department identified a suspect involved in a shooting. On Thursday, police officers say 45-year-old Andrew San Miguel was arrested on suspicion of a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on May 5, 2022. On that day, police officers attended to a report of an assault with […]
Clovis Police Arrest Two Men With Illegal “Ghost Gun” And Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Clovis Police arrested two men on Tuesday for multiple violations including felony firearm and narcotics violations in Clovis. Clovis Police dispatch center received a call on Tuesday evening about possible drug activity at an apartment complex near Shaw and Fowler Avenues in Clovis. Officers responded and spoke with two adult men inside a car. Police said both men contacted appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During a search of one of the men, police found an illegal firearm inside his waistband. Both men confessed to officers that they were also in possession of fentanyl pills as well.
Ski mask-wearing armed robbers raid Downtown Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four suspects who raided a Downtown Fresno store in an armed robbery on Thursday are being sought by the Fresno Police Department, officers say. Officials say just before 2:00 p.m., four Black men wearing ski masks got into the Blue Bird clothing store, smashed the glass jewelry counter with a hammer, […]
Clovis Police arrest Fresno man for multiple overnight thefts, prowling, and stolen cars
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno man is behind bars at the Fresno County Jail after Fresno Police arrested him for grand theft auto, theft, and prowling. The suspect is 34-year-old Alexander Valdez. On the morning of August 24, detectives with Clovis Police served a search warrant at Valdez' home...
2 arrested after armed robbery outside Reedley bank, police say
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and a woman were arrested after an armed robbery outside of a bank led to a car chase throughout Fresno County, according to the Reedley Police Department. At 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called out to a Wells Fargo Bank in Reedley after a woman called 911 to report […]
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
CHP: A motorcyclist is killed after being ejected
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist is deceased after a vehicle collision Thursday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Officers say the fatal accident happened on Road 24 & State Route 201 east of Kingsburg after 3:30 p.m. A 70-year-old man was driving southbound on Road 24 in a pickup truck, while a […]
Woman killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a crash just south of Corcoran.
Stolen SUV found on fire in Tulare canal after chase
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is on the run after a chase with law enforcement ended in a fiery car crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 1:45 p.m., officers from the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task Force spotted an SUV in the area of Matheny Avenue and Prine […]
Man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter in 2019 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Wednesday acquitted a man accused in a 2019 shooting of attempted murder and instead convicted him of the lesser charge of attempted voluntary manslaughter, as well as gun and threat charges, according to court records. Adanid Rebollar is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 21 for a shooting […]
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jeremy Houston Hutchins
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jeremy Houston Hutchins. Jeremy Hutchins is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 40-year-old Hutchins is 5' 10" tall, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jeremy Hutchins is hiding,...
Woman killed after gun goes off inside vehicle in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating after a gun went off inside a vehicle and killed a woman on Friday morning, according to the Tulare Police Department. At 11:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Cottonwood Street and Buttonwood Avenue after someone called 911 to report a woman had been shot. […]
Gunfire ends with death of 31-year-old Huron woman
Tulare police say two men who were with 31-year-old Lorena Suarez at the time claim the shooting was accidental.
Mom arrested following DUI near Clovis school, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mom collecting her child from a Clovis school was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in front of campus which led to officers establishing that her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say the call about a hit and run was […]
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: William Eugene Jackson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is William Eugene Jackson. William Jackson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 29-year-old Jackson is 5' 8" tall, 177 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where William Jackson is hiding,...
500 pounds of crystal meth seized in Central Valley traffic stop; K9 credited
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol canine officer was involved in making one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history last week, authorities announced on Monday. On the morning of Aug. 16, a CHP officer stopped a 2017 Land Rover on State Route 99 in Bakersfield for a “vehicle code violation,” CHP said […]
Raymond Garza Killed in Train Collision on Avenue 424 [Tulare County, CA]
Car Crash near Nebraska Avenue Left One Dead and One Injured. The incident happened on August 20th, just after 2:00 a.m.,. According to the California Highway Patrol, they started receiving reports just after 2:00 a.m., on Avenue 424, just outside of the city of Dinuba. According to reports, Garza was...
Woman Picking Kid Up From School Tests 4 Times Over DUI Limit Following Hit-and-Run
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Clovis woman is accused of committing a hit-and-run after drunkenly picking her kid up from school. Clovis Police say the call about the hit-and-run came in a little before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said a driver side-swiped their car in front of a school near Bullard and Helm in Clovis.
Skeletal remains found in Visalia construction site
VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Possible human remains were found in a construction site by an excavation crew in Visalia on Monday, according to the Visalia Police Department. Officers say they were called to a construction site in the area of Goshen Ave. and Cain St. where possible skeletal remains were found. Detectives with the Violent […]
Man found stabbed inside car in downtown Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found suffering from stab wounds inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Tuolumne and Broadway avenues after a man called 911 to report he had been stabbed. When officers arrived, […]
