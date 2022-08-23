Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season
There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Dodgers News: NL All-Star Suggests LA Using Shady Tactics on Opposing Pitchers
Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara had some interesting comments about the Dodgers after giving up six earned runs in a historically short outing.
Tomase: Three players who should be part of the solution for Red Sox
There will be a baseball team in Boston next year, we at least know that much. What it will look like is anyone's guess, but rather than go doom and gloom again, let's highlight three players we look forward to watching for a full season. Whatever solution Red Sox management...
Tomase: The Red Sox suddenly aren't just bad, they're embarrassing
For an organization that has spent the last decade whiplashing between first and last place, the Red Sox keep finding ways to disgust us. They entered July firmly in control of the wild card race. They're about to finish August so laughably out of contention that cries of, "Play the kids!" are largely meaningless, because outside of first baseman Triston Casas, the kids are already here, starting three out of every five games.
Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal just got even worse
The Astros sign-stealing scandal was unearthed years ago, but it remains at the forefront of conversation in the sport, as more details continue to spew out. Houston used an electronic sign-stealing system, which was relayed by players in the dugout to those in the batters box, to tell which pitches were coming in critical situations, including the 2017 World Series.
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times
The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
Who is Triston Casas? Get to know Red Sox' prized prospect
All signs point toward Triston Casas being the future of the first base position for the Boston Red Sox. The 2018 first-round draft pick is one of the most exciting prospects the organization has had rise through its system in recent years. Casas could make his major league debut later...
Zaidi pinpoints reason for 'alpha' Bart's recent Giants success
There has been a significant change in Joey Bart since the trade deadline. On Aug. 2, San Francisco sent catcher Curt Casali to the Seattle Mariners, handing back Bart the duties of being the Giants’ primary option behind the plate. “There was no notion that we need to move...
Breakout Giants prospects Brown, McCray earn promotions
It has been a disappointing year overall for the Giants' farm system, but two lesser-known outfielders have been huge success stories. Both players will finish the 2022 season at a new level. Vaun Brown was promoted to Double-A Richmond on Thursday and Grant McCray took his spot in High-A Eugene’s...
2023 MLB schedule released, regular season opens on March 30 with a balanced schedule
Major League Baseball will begin the 2023 regular season on March 30 and will feature a fully balanced schedule for all 30 teams.
Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince arrested in Miami on Texas warrant
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested at the Miami International Airport on Thursday and is being held in a Miami jail on a “fugitive warrant out of state extradite.”. The arrest warrant originated in Texas, and while there are reports it is drug-related, NBC Sports has not yet...
Zaidi reveals number of wins he pegged for Giants in 2022
Coming off a franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the Giants were expected to take some sort of step backward in 2022. But a record around .500? Not even president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi saw that coming. Zaidi joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Wednesday, where he was asked...
Alex Cora reveals why calling up Triston Casas isn't an option right now
The Boston Red Sox need help at first base, and prospect Triston Casas is dominating in the minor leagues. So, why not call up the talented first baseman for the rest of the MLB regular season?. Casas is batting .324 with one home run, eight RBI, nine doubles, 11 runs...
Giants sign Tanner Hudson
The Giants announced the addition of a tight end to the club on Thursday morning. They have signed Tanner Hudson to their 80-man roster. Center Chris Owens has been waived in a corresponding move. Hudson played in two regular games for the 49ers last season and made 20 appearances for...
Lefty Sanchez makes decision-makers look smart as Phillies win third straight
This was a game that illustrated just how different things are for the Phillies since they opened the season with two poor months. The team called up Cristopher Sanchez from the minors and gave him a spot start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The move was designed to...
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
Many players would hold a grudge after losing their starting quarterback job to a college teammate, but Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa forged a stronger bond and still lean on each other for advice at the NFL level.
How Warriors' title odds were impacted by KD staying with Nets
The drama surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets owned the offseason storylines for much of the summer. But now that the two parties have reconciled, Durant is still making waves around the NBA. Before Durant’s future was known, PointsBet gave the Warriors the second-best odds to win the 2023...
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
