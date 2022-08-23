Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UAlbany police looking to ID group in regards to broken window
The New York State University Police at Albany is looking for help to identify a group in regards to a broken window on the UAlbany campus. Police said the window was broken on August 24 around 5:30 p.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested for burglarizing warehouse
CAIRO – State Police have arrested two Saugerties men for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse on Route 32 in the Town of Cairo. Police were called to the scene late last Monday afternoon when the owner reported the cabinets were removed and placed into a U-Haul vehicle.
spectrumlocalnews.com
State police: Van crash on Thruway hospitalizes 13 passengers
New York State Police say 13 people have been taken to hospitals after a Thruway van crash in the Coxsackie area. State authorities asked people to avoid the area, shutting down all lanes southbound between exits 21B and 21 last night. The van, police say, hit a guide rail and...
Delanson man accused of trying to steal house siding
A Delanson man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal siding from someone's property. New York State Police said James Dashnaw, 51, was arrested on August 20.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
UAlbany Police: Child kidnapped during attempted robbery on UAlbany campus
Albany, NY (WRGB) — According to UAlbany police a child was kidnapped during an armed robbery attempt on campus. Police say they received a call around 5:15 p.m. of a couple pulling their vehicle over on campus due to a flat tire. While attending to their vehicle, the couple was approached by two males.
UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Killed on Central Avenue Monday Night
Update 8/24/22 9:46am: Police have identified the woman hit by a car on Central Avenue Monday night as 40 year old Stacy Benoit of Albany. Update 8/23/22 2:56pm: Colonie Police have released photos on the unknown woman's tattoos with the hope that someone might be able to help identifying her. They have also updated her description as being between 40 and 50 years old, somewhere between 5'4"-5'7" tall and around 125 pounds. The tattoo labeled 'Michael' is located on her right thigh.
Traffic Stop In Malta Leads To DWI, Multiple Felony Charges For 35-Year-Old
What began as a traffic stop on a stretch of the New York Thruway ended with a 35-year-old man behind bars, facing multiple felony charges, authorities said. State police in Saratoga County stopped Albany resident James Delessio just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, as he drove on I-87 in the town of Malta.
Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man
Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYSP: Queensbury man arrested for illegally living in home
New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner's permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.
WNYT
Amsterdam man charged with purse snatching
A man from Amsterdam has been arrested and charged with grand larceny – a felony – and petit larceny – a misdemeanor – for stealing a purse from inside a business on Forest Avenue. Marc Drescher, 42, has been processed and arraigned. The purse contained credit...
Police make arrest in Pittsfield bank robbery
The Pittsfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an unarmed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on August 8. Daniel McCutchen, 53, of Pittsfield, was arrested on August 18.
Mother, Son Accused Of Assaulting Multiple People At Parking Lot Of Altamont Fairgrounds
A 37-year-old woman and her teenage son are facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at a parking lot in the region. The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 21, in Albany County at the Altamont Fairgrounds. State police were called just after 8 p.m. on the last day of the fair...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Names released in Thruway van crash in Greene County
New York State Police released the names of those injured in a van rollover on the Thruway in Greene County. It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B.
Albany man gets 19 years for Red Carpet Inn shooting
The man responsible for a fatal shooting at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany in September 2021 has been sentenced.
WNYT
Glens Falls church vandalism under investigation
Glens Falls police are working to figure out who vandalized St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street last weekend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 someone drew on a statue, a tent, and a door. They wrote “Allah” in one place and in another, someone wrote “Allah = God in Arabic language.”
Mid-Hudson News Network
Large passenger van rolls over on Thruway
ATHENS – Thirteen people in a large passenger van were injured when the vehicle crashed and rolled over. The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the southbound Thruway south of exit 21B in the Town of Athens. State Police said the preliminary investigation determined the van driver...
WRGB
Mother and son facing charges following fight at Altamont Fairgrounds
ALTAMONT, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a mother and her son, following an altercation at the Altamont Fairgrounds. Investigators say Angelique E. Anaya, 37, of Schenectady and her son 19-year-old Sacario E. Anaya were arrested after Troopers responded to the parking lot of the fairgrounds just after 8:00 PM on August 21nd.
WNYT
Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
Albany man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
An Albany man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Malta. New York State Police said James Delessio Jr., 35, was arrested on August 20.
WNYT
Saratoga County man accused of injuring trooper during DWI arrest
A Saratoga County man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly resisting arrest. Police say as 35-year-old James Delessio Jr. was being arrested on DWI charges Monday when he resisted. Police say a trooper was injured during his resistance. Police say they also found him in possession of drugs.
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0