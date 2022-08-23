ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested for burglarizing warehouse

CAIRO – State Police have arrested two Saugerties men for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse on Route 32 in the Town of Cairo. Police were called to the scene late last Monday afternoon when the owner reported the cabinets were removed and placed into a U-Haul vehicle.
CAIRO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

State police: Van crash on Thruway hospitalizes 13 passengers

New York State Police say 13 people have been taken to hospitals after a Thruway van crash in the Coxsackie area. State authorities asked people to avoid the area, shutting down all lanes southbound between exits 21B and 21 last night. The van, police say, hit a guide rail and...
COXSACKIE, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
103.9 The Breeze

UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Killed on Central Avenue Monday Night

Update 8/24/22 9:46am: Police have identified the woman hit by a car on Central Avenue Monday night as 40 year old Stacy Benoit of Albany. Update 8/23/22 2:56pm: Colonie Police have released photos on the unknown woman's tattoos with the hope that someone might be able to help identifying her. They have also updated her description as being between 40 and 50 years old, somewhere between 5'4"-5'7" tall and around 125 pounds. The tattoo labeled 'Michael' is located on her right thigh.
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man

Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
WNYT

Amsterdam man charged with purse snatching

A man from Amsterdam has been arrested and charged with grand larceny – a felony – and petit larceny – a misdemeanor – for stealing a purse from inside a business on Forest Avenue. Marc Drescher, 42, has been processed and arraigned. The purse contained credit...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WWLP

Police make arrest in Pittsfield bank robbery

The Pittsfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an unarmed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on August 8. Daniel McCutchen, 53, of Pittsfield, was arrested on August 18.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Glens Falls church vandalism under investigation

Glens Falls police are working to figure out who vandalized St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street last weekend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 someone drew on a statue, a tent, and a door. They wrote “Allah” in one place and in another, someone wrote “Allah = God in Arabic language.”
GLENS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Large passenger van rolls over on Thruway

ATHENS – Thirteen people in a large passenger van were injured when the vehicle crashed and rolled over. The incident occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the southbound Thruway south of exit 21B in the Town of Athens. State Police said the preliminary investigation determined the van driver...
ATHENS, NY
WRGB

Mother and son facing charges following fight at Altamont Fairgrounds

ALTAMONT, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a mother and her son, following an altercation at the Altamont Fairgrounds. Investigators say Angelique E. Anaya, 37, of Schenectady and her son 19-year-old Sacario E. Anaya were arrested after Troopers responded to the parking lot of the fairgrounds just after 8:00 PM on August 21nd.
ALTAMONT, NY
WNYT

Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting

A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
SCHENECTADY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
