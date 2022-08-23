Topeka park may get a new look soon

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Dornwood Park in Topeka is due for an upgrade.

Park employees said it needs new bathrooms, a concession stand and a park office. They say the need is especially obvious in summer months when the Topeka baseball and softball association is in full swing. Staff say making the park nicer is in the best interest of the kids who use it.

“We’re here to just ask what is going on with Dornwood and hoping that we haven’t been forgotten because we do a lot of the community and do a lot of the inner-city kids to have somewhere to play,” said Angie Lake, President of Topeka Baseball/Softball Association.

Staff say the baseball and softball association awarded more than 150 scholarships this year for kids who can’t otherwise afford to play.

