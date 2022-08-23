Read full article on original website
BOSTON SPORTS RADIO HOST CLAPS BACK AT NOTION SUGGESTING PASTRNAK WANTS OUT
Yesterday, Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono created quite the buzz online when they sent out a tweet suggesting David Pastrnak isn't a rush to sign an extension, and went on to say they believe it could result in bad news for the Boston Bruins. This isn't the first time...
Rich Hill considering playing a half-season in 2023, with eyes on joining a contender
Rich Hill is currently amid his 18th big league season, with the long-tenured southpaw set to reach his 43rd birthday before next Opening Day. Among active players, only Albert Pujols — who has already announced 2022 as his final season — is older than the Red Sox hurler. Hill, however, tells Rob Bradford of WEEI he feels physically able to continue his playing career beyond this year. He nevertheless also expressed a desire to spend more time with his wife and son, pointing to the amount of time players spend away from their families over the course of a 162-game schedule.
48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash
Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from IR
Following a preseason opener where he got an extended look alongside backups, Butler was absent from practice before later landing on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. That transaction meant Butler wouldn’t be eligible to play for the Patriots during the 2022 campaign, although his two-year contract left the door open for a return in 2023. Instead, the two sides decided to move on, meaning the cornerback can now join another team and potentially play this upcoming season.
10 local high schools to play Thanksgiving football at Fenway Park
BOSTON — Ten local high schools will play Thanksgiving football at Boston’s Fenway Park in November, organizers announced Thursday. Tickets are now available for a slate of rivalry games that will be held at the beloved ballpark on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Fenway Sports Group said in a news release.
The cream of the crop basketball players from New England play in this pickup league
MILLIS — Jackson McKersie had never played basketball before. His father, John, was a Division I hockey goalie at Boston University in the 90s. So naturally the Millis resident followed in his father’s footsteps. ...
NFL world reacts to hilariously awkward Bill Belichick video
The New England Patriots have struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball this preseason leading to a very frustrated Bill Belichick. And even though the offense is nowhere close to fixed, the Patriots head coach found a surprising reason to smile on Wednesday. The Patriots are spending the...
