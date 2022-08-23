ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

markerzone.com

BOSTON SPORTS RADIO HOST CLAPS BACK AT NOTION SUGGESTING PASTRNAK WANTS OUT

Yesterday, Czech analytic gurus Andy & Rono created quite the buzz online when they sent out a tweet suggesting David Pastrnak isn't a rush to sign an extension, and went on to say they believe it could result in bad news for the Boston Bruins. This isn't the first time...
MLB Trade Rumors

Rich Hill considering playing a half-season in 2023, with eyes on joining a contender

Rich Hill is currently amid his 18th big league season, with the long-tenured southpaw set to reach his 43rd birthday before next Opening Day. Among active players, only Albert Pujols — who has already announced 2022 as his final season — is older than the Red Sox hurler. Hill, however, tells Rob Bradford of WEEI he feels physically able to continue his playing career beyond this year. He nevertheless also expressed a desire to spend more time with his wife and son, pointing to the amount of time players spend away from their families over the course of a 162-game schedule.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots release CB Malcolm Butler from IR

Following a preseason opener where he got an extended look alongside backups, Butler was absent from practice before later landing on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. That transaction meant Butler wouldn’t be eligible to play for the Patriots during the 2022 campaign, although his two-year contract left the door open for a return in 2023. Instead, the two sides decided to move on, meaning the cornerback can now join another team and potentially play this upcoming season.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to hilariously awkward Bill Belichick video

The New England Patriots have struggled mightily on the offensive side of the ball this preseason leading to a very frustrated Bill Belichick. And even though the offense is nowhere close to fixed, the Patriots head coach found a surprising reason to smile on Wednesday. The Patriots are spending the...

