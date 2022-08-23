Read full article on original website
UAlbany police looking to ID group in regards to broken window
The New York State University Police at Albany is looking for help to identify a group in regards to a broken window on the UAlbany campus. Police said the window was broken on August 24 around 5:30 p.m.
Man pleads guilty in connection with Troy shooting
The Rensselaer County District Attorney's Office said Tyquan Victor, 25, of the Bronx, has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting incident in Troy. Victor pleaded guilty on August 23 to first-degree assault, which is an armed violent felony.
State police: Van crash on Thruway hospitalizes 13 passengers
New York State Police say 13 people have been taken to hospitals after a Thruway van crash in the Coxsackie area. State authorities asked people to avoid the area, shutting down all lanes southbound between exits 21B and 21 last night. The van, police say, hit a guide rail and...
Man charged with burglary, arson in Catskill
A Saugerties has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a camper, setting a fire, and stealing some things from the property. New York State Police said John Shultis, 41, was arrested on August 23.
UAlbany Police: Child kidnapped during attempted robbery on UAlbany campus
Albany, NY (WRGB) — According to UAlbany police a child was kidnapped during an armed robbery attempt on campus. Police say they received a call around 5:15 p.m. of a couple pulling their vehicle over on campus due to a flat tire. While attending to their vehicle, the couple was approached by two males.
UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Killed on Central Avenue Monday Night
Update 8/24/22 9:46am: Police have identified the woman hit by a car on Central Avenue Monday night as 40 year old Stacy Benoit of Albany. Update 8/23/22 2:56pm: Colonie Police have released photos on the unknown woman's tattoos with the hope that someone might be able to help identifying her. They have also updated her description as being between 40 and 50 years old, somewhere between 5'4"-5'7" tall and around 125 pounds. The tattoo labeled 'Michael' is located on her right thigh.
Traffic Stop In Malta Leads To DWI, Multiple Felony Charges For 35-Year-Old
What began as a traffic stop on a stretch of the New York Thruway ended with a 35-year-old man behind bars, facing multiple felony charges, authorities said. State police in Saratoga County stopped Albany resident James Delessio just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, as he drove on I-87 in the town of Malta.
Police make arrest in Pittsfield bank robbery
The Pittsfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an unarmed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on August 8. Daniel McCutchen, 53, of Pittsfield, was arrested on August 18.
Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man
Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
Albany man arrested, accused of resisting, injuring State Trooper following traffic stop
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested an Albany man on a list of charges following a traffic stop in Malta. According to investigators, James N. Delessio Jr., 35, of Albany was stopped on I-87 in the town of Malta, just after 9:00 PM on August 20th. He...
NYSP: Queensbury man arrested for illegally living in home
New York State Police have arrested a man who was reportedly living in a Fort Ann home without the homeowner's permission. Steven Miller, 46, of Queensbury, was arrested on August 20.
2 accused of stealing cabinets from Cairo warehouse
Two Saugerties men have been arrested for allegedly stealing six German-made cabinets from a warehouse in Cairo. New York State Police said Justin Euson, 35, and Nikolas DeJesus, 28, were arrested on August 22.
Arrest made in connection with Pittsfield bank robbery
Pittsfield police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery earlier this month. Police say 53-year-old Daniel McCutchen walked into Greylock Credit Union and presented a handwritten note demanding money. Police say he fled with an unknown amount of cash. Police say they arrested him last Thursday at...
Albany man gets 19 years for Red Carpet Inn shooting
The man responsible for a fatal shooting at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany in September 2021 has been sentenced.
Glens Falls church vandalism under investigation
Glens Falls police are working to figure out who vandalized St. Mary’s Church on Warren Street last weekend. Police tell NewsChannel 13 someone drew on a statue, a tent, and a door. They wrote “Allah” in one place and in another, someone wrote “Allah = God in Arabic language.”
13 injured after Thruway van crash near Albany
New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens.
Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
Albany man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
An Albany man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Malta. New York State Police said James Delessio Jr., 35, was arrested on August 20.
Police: Woman sentenced for stealing $53K from 96-year-old
BETHLEHEM — A South Bethlehem woman has been sentenced to one and a half to three years in prison for stealing $53,121.86 from a 96-year-old Selkirk man, Bethlehem Police said Wednesday. Denise Houghtaling, 50, was arrested in October 2020 after the man’s family contacted Bethlehem Police upon reviewing the...
Saratoga County man accused of injuring trooper during DWI arrest
A Saratoga County man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly resisting arrest. Police say as 35-year-old James Delessio Jr. was being arrested on DWI charges Monday when he resisted. Police say a trooper was injured during his resistance. Police say they also found him in possession of drugs.
