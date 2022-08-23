DEL NORTE – The Del Norte High School volleyball team got off to a slow start as it hosted Ignacio Thursday at the Del Norte Gym. The Lady Tigers lost the first set 25-17 but came back to win the second 25-22 and the third 25-20. It looked as though there would be a fifth set as the Lady Bobcats had a late lead in the fourth. But Del Norte rallied again and took the set 26-24 to wrap up the victory.

DEL NORTE, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO