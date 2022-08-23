Read full article on original website
Related
Alamosa Valley Courier
Del Norte rallies to defeat Ignacio
DEL NORTE – The Del Norte High School volleyball team got off to a slow start as it hosted Ignacio Thursday at the Del Norte Gym. The Lady Tigers lost the first set 25-17 but came back to win the second 25-22 and the third 25-20. It looked as though there would be a fifth set as the Lady Bobcats had a late lead in the fourth. But Del Norte rallied again and took the set 26-24 to wrap up the victory.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Center opens season by defeating Antonito
CENTER – The Center High School volleyball team opened its season by hosting Antonito Tuesday at the Lady Vikings’ gym. The Lady Vikings ended up winning but the young Lady Trojans gave them all they could handle as the match was decided in four sets. Center won the...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Local boys golf teams compete at Pagosa Springs
ALAMOSA – All three San Luis Valley high school boys golf teams competed at the Pagosa Springs Invitational Wednesday at the Pinon-Ponderosa Golf Course. Monte Vista finished in fourth place with 261. Leading the Pirates was Kaden Mellott who finished third with a 78, Ryker Anderson who tied for ninth with an 87, and Liam Ellithorpe who tied for 21st with a 96.
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fowlertribune.com
Victim identified in La Junta stabbing
The La Junta Police Department, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, continues to investigate a stabbing that left one man dead. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the La Junta Police Department received a 911 call of a man lying in the street at the intersection of 9th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.
Fiesta Friday food truck event in Pueblo West
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Get ready for a Fiesta this Friday at Civic Center Park on Aug. 26. There will be multiple food truck vendors to choose from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your family out to this exciting food truck event and enjoy a night out in Pueblo West! Guests can park at […]
Settlement reached to shut down Comanche 3 power plant
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County leaders confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that a settlement has been reached to shut down the last coal-powered power plant in Colorado. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has approved Excel Energy’s agreement to close Comanche 3 power plant by 2031, 9 years ahead of the retirement date in […]
Alamosa Valley Courier
Proximity Malt hosted its 2022 Field Forward Day
MONTE VISTA– Led by Zach Gaines, Director of Procurement at Proximity Malt, dozens of growers, brewers and distillers from Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Texas and Kentucky joined barley breeders in the all-day event. Craig Stuart, Raw Materials Purchasing Manager at New Belgium Brewing, and Scott Dorsch, the agronomist from Odell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiowacountypress.net
Fatal crash Saturday claims life of Pueblo man
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Las Animas County. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, a 22-year-old Pueblo man was driving south on Interstate 25 near Aguilar. Around 2:40 p.m., the driver lost control of his Hyundai Sonata and crossed through the median before colliding with a northbound truck. The man died at the scene from his injuries.
Alamosa Valley Courier
La Puente purchases Atencio’s Market for relocation of Food Bank
ALAMOSA– La Puente has signed a contract to purchase the building known as Atencio’s Market, located at 802 State Avenue. After being in business for 30 years, Atencio’s will be closing its doors at the end of August. According to Lance Cheslock, executive director of La Puente,...
I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected shoplifter
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter. The suspect was photographed at a Walgreens in Pueblo West on Saturday, August 20. If you know who this is or his whereabouts, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 (reference Walgreens’ shoplifting); or […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voting machine tampering in Colorado points to concern for fall election
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — On the last day of voting in Colorado’s June primary, a poll worker sent to wipe down a voting machine found a concerning error message on its screen: “USB device change detected.”. The machine, used to mark ballots electronically, was taken out of...
Person of interest sought in burglary
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a person of interest in a burglary. The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the man they are looking to speak with, after a burglary which happened at Hawk-Eye Storage located at 1301 Santa Fe Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said the man is […]
Thousands of tarantulas soon to march around Colorado – here's where to see them
Make sure you keep those tents zipped up at night. A storm of tarantulas is about to start marching around Colorado as they seek out mates, sure to shock unwitting campers in some parts of the state. Every year, 10,000s of male tarantulas start marching around the southern part of...
KKTV
Deadly stabbing in a small Colorado community under investigation, killer at large
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in a small Colorado Community. The violent act was carried out on Friday in La Junta. 11 News reached out to the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) starting on Friday. The CBI is handling the investigation and provided a brief update for the public on Thursday.
Alamosa Valley Courier
SLV COVID-19 Public Health Update - August 24, 2022
SAN LUIS VALLEY - COVID-19 related hospital admissions in the San Luis Valley have averaged around 3 per week over the summer. This is a big improvement over last fall and winter, but it also serves as a reminder that COVID-19 can be serious and that prevention is still important moving into the fall.
KKTV
Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam is making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and it’s a convincing one. Crooks have been calling people up, identifying themselves as deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming that the person on the other end owes the sheriff’s office money. Adding to the illusion, the number caller ID matches the real sheriff’s office number.
KRDO
Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about phone scammers impersonating deputies
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office has issued a new warning about a phone scam people in the county are reporting. The Sheriff's Office said the scam involves the caller impersonating a sheriff's deputy and requesting money for citations. The phone number also appears to come from the Sheriff's Office but is a phony number.
Comments / 0