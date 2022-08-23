ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Jara, CO

Alamosa Valley Courier

Del Norte rallies to defeat Ignacio

DEL NORTE – The Del Norte High School volleyball team got off to a slow start as it hosted Ignacio Thursday at the Del Norte Gym. The Lady Tigers lost the first set 25-17 but came back to win the second 25-22 and the third 25-20. It looked as though there would be a fifth set as the Lady Bobcats had a late lead in the fourth. But Del Norte rallied again and took the set 26-24 to wrap up the victory.
DEL NORTE, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Center opens season by defeating Antonito

CENTER – The Center High School volleyball team opened its season by hosting Antonito Tuesday at the Lady Vikings’ gym. The Lady Vikings ended up winning but the young Lady Trojans gave them all they could handle as the match was decided in four sets. Center won the...
CENTER, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Local boys golf teams compete at Pagosa Springs

ALAMOSA – All three San Luis Valley high school boys golf teams competed at the Pagosa Springs Invitational Wednesday at the Pinon-Ponderosa Golf Course. Monte Vista finished in fourth place with 261. Leading the Pirates was Kaden Mellott who finished third with a 78, Ryker Anderson who tied for ninth with an 87, and Liam Ellithorpe who tied for 21st with a 96.
MONTE VISTA, CO
fowlertribune.com

Victim identified in La Junta stabbing

The La Junta Police Department, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, continues to investigate a stabbing that left one man dead. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the La Junta Police Department received a 911 call of a man lying in the street at the intersection of 9th Street and Santa Fe Avenue.
LA JUNTA, CO
KXRM

Fiesta Friday food truck event in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Get ready for a Fiesta this Friday at Civic Center Park on Aug. 26. There will be multiple food truck vendors to choose from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your family out to this exciting food truck event and enjoy a night out in Pueblo West! Guests can park at […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Settlement reached to shut down Comanche 3 power plant

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County leaders confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that a settlement has been reached to shut down the last coal-powered power plant in Colorado. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has approved Excel Energy’s agreement to close Comanche 3 power plant by 2031, 9 years ahead of the retirement date in […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

Proximity Malt hosted its 2022 Field Forward Day

MONTE VISTA– Led by Zach Gaines, Director of Procurement at Proximity Malt, dozens of growers, brewers and distillers from Colorado, Arizona, Kansas, Texas and Kentucky joined barley breeders in the all-day event. Craig Stuart, Raw Materials Purchasing Manager at New Belgium Brewing, and Scott Dorsch, the agronomist from Odell...
MONTE VISTA, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Fatal crash Saturday claims life of Pueblo man

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Las Animas County. According to CSP Master Trooper David Conway, a 22-year-old Pueblo man was driving south on Interstate 25 near Aguilar. Around 2:40 p.m., the driver lost control of his Hyundai Sonata and crossed through the median before colliding with a northbound truck. The man died at the scene from his injuries.
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

La Puente purchases Atencio’s Market for relocation of Food Bank

ALAMOSA– La Puente has signed a contract to purchase the building known as Atencio’s Market, located at 802 State Avenue. After being in business for 30 years, Atencio’s will be closing its doors at the end of August. According to Lance Cheslock, executive director of La Puente,...
ALAMOSA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected shoplifter

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected shoplifter. The suspect was photographed at a Walgreens in Pueblo West on Saturday, August 20. If you know who this is or his whereabouts, call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 (reference Walgreens’ shoplifting); or […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Person of interest sought in burglary

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak with a person of interest in a burglary. The Sheriff’s Office released photos of the man they are looking to speak with, after a burglary which happened at Hawk-Eye Storage located at 1301 Santa Fe Drive. The Sheriff’s Office said the man is […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Deadly stabbing in a small Colorado community under investigation, killer at large

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly stabbing is under investigation in a small Colorado Community. The violent act was carried out on Friday in La Junta. 11 News reached out to the La Junta Police Department, Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) starting on Friday. The CBI is handling the investigation and provided a brief update for the public on Thursday.
LA JUNTA, CO
Alamosa Valley Courier

SLV COVID-19 Public Health Update - August 24, 2022

SAN LUIS VALLEY - COVID-19 related hospital admissions in the San Luis Valley have averaged around 3 per week over the summer. This is a big improvement over last fall and winter, but it also serves as a reminder that COVID-19 can be serious and that prevention is still important moving into the fall.
ALAMOSA, CO
KKTV

Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam is making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and it’s a convincing one. Crooks have been calling people up, identifying themselves as deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming that the person on the other end owes the sheriff’s office money. Adding to the illusion, the number caller ID matches the real sheriff’s office number.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

