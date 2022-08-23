Read full article on original website
WTHI
Vigo County School Corporation working to get more nurses in its schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Governor's Public Health Commission released its 2022 report. In it, there was an emphasis on the importance of school nurses for K-12 students. The commission recommends one school nurse for every 750 students. Many Indiana school corporations are still working to meet that...
Local school district looks to improve safety with an $8M fund
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local school district is looking to make its community a safer place. Paris Union School District 95 seeks to improve relationships between students and teachers with a new training. Last year, Paris Union School District received over $8 million in funds to improve school operations, programming, and school safety. A […]
Passing drivers come to aid of ISU students injured in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A memorial is growing where five Indiana State University students were involved in a fiery car crash in Riley, Indiana. Three students were killed and two others were injured in the crash early Sunday morning. Lucas Bishop came to their aid and said it's something he will never forget.
WTHI
Campus memorial set for Monday to honor three ISU students killed in crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A memorial is set to honor the Indiana State University students killed in a weekend crash. According to a letter sent to ISU staff, there will be a memorial to honor Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser on Monday. Lucas Bishop says he doesn't...
walls102.com
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A crash report released says a single-vehicle crash that killed three Indiana State University students, including two members of the school’s football team, occurred during a thunderstorm that had left the roadway covered in water. The report by a Vigo County sheriff’s deputy also states that one of the two ISU students who survived the crash said the group of five students was returning to campus in Terre Haute after attending a house party at Indiana University in Bloomington, and that “everyone had been drinking” at the party. The crash killed freshmen ISU football players 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nineteen-year-old ISU student Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne, Indiana, also died.
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes schools approve lower budget
Vincennes Community Schools will advertise a budget of over $31,000,000. The school board on Monday approved the estimated budget which has a tax rate of $1.11. School Superintendent Greg Parsley explained the tax rate is traditionally advertised at a high rate to be sure the corporation is protected as the rate cannot be raised once approved by the state but can be lowered.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — New Information About Sunday’s Fatal Auto Accident
Investigators in Vigo County say the ISU students who were involved in that fatal accident early Sunday were coming back from a house party in Bloomington. Published reports say one of the two surviving victims told police they’d been drinking. Their car, a 2008 Toyota Camry, left the road...
ISU students mourn the loss of three fellow students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University students continue to mourn the deaths of three of their peers just one day after learning of the tragic news. A car crash took the lives of three students and left two others injured. Four of the five involved in the crash were members of the ISU […]
WTHI
The road near the south Walmart (yes - that road) is finally receiving repairs
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A famous - or more accurately infamous Vigo County road is finally receiving a fix. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer posted on social media saying the road at the entrance to Walmart, and Kohl's (yes, that road) is undergoing improvements. The hang-up with repairs for...
WTHI
Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
Crash report: What happened in ISU student deadly crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We’re learning more about what happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 21 in the deadly crash that killed three ISU students and seriously injured two others. The crash happened at approximately 1:34 a.m. on State Road 46 near Main Street in Riley on Sunday. According to the responding […]
Paris man dies in mowing accident
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
WTHI
Vincennes park set to reopen this weekend
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - After months of repairs, a southern Indiana park is reopening. Wabash Trails Park in Vincennes will hold a grand reopening celebration this Friday starting at noon. The park has been closed for most of the summer due to an electrical issue. Park Superintendent Rhonda Butler says...
fortwaynesnbc.com
POLICE: Severe weather, alcohol, speeding believed to be factors in crash that killed ISU students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has released the report regarding the crash that killed three ISU students and injured two others over the weekend. The department said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Riley, Indiana, when a car carrying...
Local students react to federal student loan forgiveness plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan, and many local students remain positive. As 43 million borrowers are expected to receive relief, Indiana State University students say this will affect their futures. For more details on the plan, click the link below. Indiana State Freshman Unique […]
One person flown to Indy after crash involving train
Terre Haute Police confirmed a crash occurred between a train and a pedestrian Tuesday in the area of N 12th St. and 6th Ave.
cbs4indy.com
3 Indiana State University students die in crash
RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning in Riley, Indiana, the university announced. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, there were five people in total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players.
vincennespbs.org
Ambulance services in jeopardy in Martin County
Another southern Indiana county finds itself in control of its ambulance service. Martin County Commissioners announced that as of Monday, Martin County EMS will no longer provide ambulance services in the county. Martin County EMS is under the same ownership as Knox County EMS, which used to provide emergency services...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 15 thru August 20
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 15, 2022, thru August 20, 2022. Real Hacienda, 2141 S. St. Rd. 46 (3 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed improper use of hand wash sinks. Found accumulated debris on table mounted can opener, soda nozzle at bar, in ice machine and top of knife rack (dirty). Observed several gnats throughout kitchen and bar.
