Atlanta, GA

Desmond Ridder impresses for Atlanta Falcons against Jets on Monday Night Football

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

Atlanta Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder, a former UC Bearcats standout, completed 10 of his 13 attempts for 143 passing yards while helping his team to a 16-3 lead at the half in a preseason game against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Ridder entered the game during the second quarter. He completed all seven of his attempts for 68 yards on his first drive of the game.

"The efficiency on the offensive side of the ball for Atlanta - starting with the quarterback play - has been really impressive," ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said at the half. "I don't care who they're going up against. These guys have played fast … they made good decisions, they've thrown the football with great accuracy. Especially Desmond Ridder, when he came in in the second quarter."

'Don't be mad': Sauce Gardner greets Desmond Ridder after Jets rally past Falcons

In the Falcons' first preseason game, Ridder threw the game-winning touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions .

Social media reactions to Ridder's effort:

