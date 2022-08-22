ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis basketball loses transfer Emmanuel Akot to WKU | Report

By Jason Munz
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvfX4_0hRJRV6a00

Emmanuel Akot has reportedly left the Memphis basketball program without ever stepping foot on the court for the Tigers.

Instead of suiting up for coach Penny Hardaway, the former Boise State guard is transferring to Western Kentucky to play his final season of eligibility, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. Akot is free to make the move because he hasn’t yet attended a class at the University of Memphis.

The 6-foot-8 guard committed to coach Penny Hardaway’s program in June and his addition was officially announced by the school less than two weeks later.

RECRUITING:Why Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is making Memphis basketball his first official visit since Purdue decommitment

SIGN UP:Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

Akot was a projected starter, alongside point guard Kendric Davis, two-guard Keonte Kennedy and forward DeAndre Williams. Malcolm Dandridge and Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu are the primary candidates to start at center.

In 54 career games at Boise State, Akot 10 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. His collegiate career began at Arizona State.

Losing Akot frees up another scholarship, leaving the Tigers with at least two currently open.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

Comments / 0

Related
bcsnn.com

National Preseason Honors Still Arriving for Memphis Quarterback Seth Henigan

University of Memphis sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan was named to the Manning Award Watchlist, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The list includes 30 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2022 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls. Of the honorees, Henigan is the only true sophomore on the watchlist.
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Covington High School football stadium named after late George Pinner

It made perfect sense that the Covington High School football stadium was named after the late George Pinner before Thursday night’s season opener vs. Munford. On Aug. 19, 2016, a little more than a month after Pinner lost his battle with cancer at the age of 70, Covington opened its season at home against Munford. A ceremony was held to honor him before that game. After Covington beat Munford, then coach Marty Wheeler said he felt the presence of Pinner, who was a videographer and volunteer assistant coach for the Chargers for nearly 50 years.
COVINGTON, TN
Golf.com

What it’s like playing a course you helped build (hint: exhilarating)

Last year, I spent six months working for King-Collins Golf Course Design and Construction team — and chronicling it all — as they rebuilt the nine-hole golf course within Overton Park in Memphis, Tenn. The experience, while brutally difficult at the time, becomes a fonder memory to me as time passes. To think I was helping to build something that would have a lasting legacy for a community and bring more kids into the game, while cliché, was one of the only things that got me up before sunrise each morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#College Basketball#Recruiting#Sports#Boise State#The University Of Memphis#Purdue
actionnews5.com

Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue talks iconic Memphis dining spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Magazine Writer Michael Donahue joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about one of his recent Classic Dining stories on The Pancake Shop on Summer Avenue. Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Former Buckeye arrested on robbery charges in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WCMH) — A former Ohio State Buckeye cornerback has been arrested on multiple robbery charges in Memphis, Tennessee. According to court records, Marcus Kristian Williamson, 23, was arrested Friday and is facing two charges of aggravated robbery and one charge each of especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with/fabricating evidence. According to a court […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Sports and Events Center at Liberty Park expected to open this November

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, August 18th, Liberty park held a hard hat tour to show the progress on the new Memphis Sports and Events Center. Located at Liberty Park, which used to be known as the Memphis Fairgrounds, the Sports and Events center will be a 227,000 square foot space that will include indoor basketball and volleyball and will be used for other sports, such as, wrestling, gymnastics, and cheerleading.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Former security guard alleges history of racial profiling at popular Memphis steakhouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard said he witnessed a pattern of racial profiling while he worked as a contracted employee at Houston’s Restaurant in Memphis. “They would come in and they would tell them that they’re booked and they wouldn’t be able to get a seat for the next four or five hours. Sometimes they would say they were booked for the whole day and then you would see white people come in and they would take them on in,” said the security guard, who wished to remain anonymous.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
WREG

One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Workplace romance leads to shots fired at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A workplace romance at an East Memphis hotel led to shots fired inside the building Tuesday evening. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. Police said initially the call came across as an active shooter but that wasn’t the case. A hotel manager told officers 36-year-old Antonio […]
WREG

Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted for Memphis activist’s death captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tifanee Wright has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning after being wanted in connection with the death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson, a press release states. This comes 10 days after police responded to a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Yale Road. When they arrived, they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Joris Ray resigns as Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Dr. Joris Ray has resigned as superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools. During a special school board meeting Tuesday night, the board agreed to sever its relationship with Dr. Ray and discontinue any ongoing investigation regarding policy violations. Eight board members agreed to the termination. One member did not vote. MSCS Board Chair Michelle […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy