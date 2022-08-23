ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How one ECMO patient's 27-mile hike turned into a five-month hospital stay

By Kaity Assaf, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago

Teng Yang was on ECMO for five months. He is an avid hiker and after hiking for 27 miles, he caught COVID-19.

He first ended up at Ephrata Hospital, but after getting seriously ill, he was transferred to York Hospital.

"We put him on ECMO not once, twice, but thrice," Dr. Rumon Chakravarty said.

ECMO — which stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation — is a lifesaving option for people with complex heart or lung conditions. The machine acts like an artificial lung, oxygenating the patient’s blood when his or her lungs fail to do so. The therapy has been around since the 1970s and has been used to treat patients at grave risk of death from COVID-19.

According to WellSpan Health, before the pandemic, around 30 patients a year received ECMO treatment at WellSpan York Hospital, but that more than tripled in 2021 to over 100 patients.

'On the brink of death': York Hospital's very 1st COVID-19 patient saved by ECMO treatment

Chakravarty said Yang was so sick that he was on the verge of a lung transplant. After the third time he was put on ECMO, the physicians questioned whether this was the right move.

"As physicians, you don't want to prolong suffering, you want to prolong life," Chakravarty said. "

There wasn't precedent of putting someone on ECMO for the third time, he said.

"Here he is now," he said while he pointed to Yang in the audience. "Our work makes it all worthwhile to see you all here — to walk, to talk and be there for your families."

Kyle Minnick, Julie Brown and Kelvin Harrison were also recognized for beating COVID-19.

Harrison was in his kitchen when he suddenly collapsed in 2016. He later found out he had heart failure.

Life with alopecia: 'People automatically think you have cancer'

He was rushed to the hospital and received treatment from a defibrillator, a device that sends an electric pulse or shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat.

"Every year my defibrillator would fire," Harrison said. "The doctors said, look, you'll never make it to your birthday."

He needed ECMO.

One of the most memorable moments Dr. Omair Chaudhary said he had with ECMO was taking care of Harrison.

"When he came to us at the hospital, he was in really bad heart failure," said Chaudhary, medical director of the ECMO Program at WellSpan York Hospital. "He couldn't breath, his organs were failing and we had to put him on a ventilator."

Despite all the medical interventions they were doing, Chaudhary said he wasn't getting better. But by putting Harrison on ECMO, they were able to keep him alive "and bridge him until he was able to get another form of mechanical support, left ventricular assist device, which keeps him alive today."

Harrison said he now appreciates life more.

"I'm just happy to be here, to be honest with you," Harrison said.

Kaity Assaf is a regional news reporter for the USA Today Network. Contact her at kassaf1@ydr.com, on Twitter @kaitythekite or by phone, 717-472-0960. Please support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: How one ECMO patient's 27-mile hike turned into a five-month hospital stay

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

