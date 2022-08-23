Read full article on original website
KCBY
ODFW camera captures wolf returning to den in southwest Oregon
For the first time in modern times, scientists believe they have documented a wolf traveling from California and into Oregon, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Wolf LAS013 was born in Lassen County, California in the northern part of that state. The center said he left his birth pack...
KCBY
Majority of Oregon's most populated cities move forward with magic mushrooms
SALEM, Ore. — While the majority of counties in Oregon will send psilocybin back to the ballot this November, 17 of the state's 20 most populated cities will move forward with Measure 109, which legalizes the therapeutic use of the substance commonly known as magic mushrooms. Ballot Measure 109...
KCBY
House Minority Leader visits Oregon to talk public safety, Portland's rising crime rates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rising crime rates in the Portland area will get national attention Wednesday as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to visit Oregon on a campaign stop. McCarthy plans to host a public safety roundtable with National Republican Congressional Committee candidates and local elected officials across...
KCBY
Ms. Wheelchair Oregon returns from nationals with Rising Star Award
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
KCBY
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
KCBY
Missing child from foster care; believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Division is asking the public for help to find 13-year-old Nevaeh Rohrbach. Rohrbach is a child in foster care who went missing from Portland on August 23rd. Name: Nevaeh Rohrbach. Pronouns: She/her. Date of birth: Sept. 6,...
KCBY
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Oregon Republican leaders to talk safety
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a focus on public safety and crime, today House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told a gathering of Republican leaders and supporters that Portland and the policies of Democrats are to blame. GOP supporters told Congressman McCarthy the federal government should provide police departments with more...
KCBY
Disturbing video surfaces of teenager brutally beating dog in California
EARLIMART, Calif. (KMPH) — A 16-year-old boy in California is facing animal cruelty charges after a video of a person beating a dog surfaced. Now, the teenager is facing animal cruelty charges. WARNING: The video is graphic and difficult to watch. Viewer discretion is advised. Detectives with the Tulare...
