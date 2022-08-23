ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODFW camera captures wolf returning to den in southwest Oregon

For the first time in modern times, scientists believe they have documented a wolf traveling from California and into Oregon, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Wolf LAS013 was born in Lassen County, California in the northern part of that state. The center said he left his birth pack...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County

The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Missing child from foster care; believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Division is asking the public for help to find 13-year-old Nevaeh Rohrbach. Rohrbach is a child in foster care who went missing from Portland on August 23rd. Name: Nevaeh Rohrbach. Pronouns: She/her. Date of birth: Sept. 6,...
PORTLAND, OR

