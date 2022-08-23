ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No one hit after Columbus police officer fires weapon in altercation at Hilltop apartments

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Columbus police were on the scene late Monday night at the Wedgewood Village apartments in the city's Hilltop neighborhood after police said an officer fired their gun during an altercation with armed suspects, but did not injure any of them.

Sgt. Joe Albert confirmed that officer fired his weapon at least once, but added that no one was injured by the gunfire.

Around 8:50 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at Wedgewood Drive in the Wedgewood Village apartments on a report of a large group of men with firearms at their sides, police dispatchers said. When Columbus police officers arrived, Albert said that "some sort of altercation took place," and two men apparently fled.

Albert said it was not immediately clear whether the men fired at police. Two men and a juvenile male were detained, and one of those detained was later transported by medics after complaining of shortness of breath, Albert said.

In addition, four firearms were recovered, he said.

No charges have been filed against any of those detained as of Tuesday morning.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will not be investigating the shooting because nobody was injured by the officer's gunfire, Albert said. Detectives with the Columbus police Major Crimes Bureau will instead handle the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: No one hit after Columbus police officer fires weapon in altercation at Hilltop apartments

