Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Man accused of robbing 9 PetSmarts in Arizona and California during crime spree
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after reportedly robbing 10 stores, including nine PetSmarts, in Arizona and California over three weeks. The Department of Justice says 26-year-old Samuel Smith began the crime spree on July 31 and was finally arrested on Sunday in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Most of the stores were in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. Investigators say during the weeks-long spree, he stole over $7,000.
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round...
Police solve mystery of human remains found in Southern California desert in 1991
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Police in Southern California have used genealogical DNA to crack another cold case -- this one involving a set of human remains that were found in the desert more than three decades ago. The bones were found in the Coachella Valley, near Indio, in January 1991....
KOLD-TV
Phoenix man charged with robbing 10 stores in California and Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- A Phoenix man has been charged with robbing 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona before accidentally shooting himself after a bullet-punctuated high-speed chase. Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Samuel Smith was charged Monday and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Authorities say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Stealing home: Dozens of Arizona houses fraudulently sold without owners’ knowledge
PHOENIX – Arizona is seeing a rise in deed fraud schemes in which entire homes are sold out from under the rightful owners. The state Attorney General’s Office said it has received dozens of complaints about properties being sold without the owners’ knowledge by unknown scammers who filed forged warranty deeds with the county recorder’s office.
fox10phoenix.com
Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to Arizona federal prison
Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in state prison for murdering George Floyd. As part of his plea deal in federal court, in which he was sentenced to more than 20 years for depriving Floyd of his civil rights, he'll serve out his sentence in a Tucson federal prison, concurrently with his state sentence.
Arizona man arrested following pursuit in Rancho Cucamonga, ending three-week crime spree
An Arizona man was charged with a series crimes spanning from Arizona to California over what federal authorities referred to as a "robbery spree."Samuel Sven Smith, 26-years-old, was federally charged in a criminal complaint that alleged he robbed 10 stores during a three-week crime spree in both states. He is believed to have struck at a PetSmart in Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, the final of his robberies that began on July 31. As he left the store, he noticed law enforcement approaching him and fled in his vehicle, firing several rounds at the pursuing officers during the nearly 20-minute high speed...
No more winter vegetables? Upcoming Yuma water cuts to threaten entire US food system, experts say
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during the first Colorado River water cuts in 2021. If you want to reach San Diego's sparkling blue ocean from Phoenix, you will first have to navigate a sea of brown shades along Interstate 8. Desert dust the color of Dad's weekend khaki cargo shorts. Rocks covered in dark brown desert varnish. Trees dried out to the bleached-out brown of a Kansas wheatfield.
Man charged with robbing 10 stores in L.A. area, Arizona
A Phoenix man was charged Monday with robbing 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona before accidentally shooting himself after a bullet-punctuated high-speed chase, federal prosecutors said. Samuel Sven Smith, 26, was charged with interference with commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer, […]
fox10phoenix.com
Man arrested in Flagstaff, accused of kidnapping Scottsdale infant
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Police say a man who kidnapped an infant from Scottsdale and fled to Flagstaff was arrested. Flagstaff Police say they were notified by police in Scottsdale that 19-year-old Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano had kidnapped the baby and that the child was in danger. "Scottsdale P.D. advised that...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
fox10phoenix.com
Domestic violence call leads to police chase in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Authorities used a grappler device overnight to end a police chase in west Phoenix, officials said. Police in Phoenix, Glendale, and troopers with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety were all involved in a pursuit that ended near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Glendale officers were responding...
svinews.com
Arizona man identified in power pole hit and run
◆ Suspect facing DUI charges. An Arizona man has been identified as the person taken into custody after driving into an Afton power pole last week and then leaving the scene. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg said Eric Harris, 45, was taken into custody by Afton PD for suspicion of driving while under the influence and other charges.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Riverside, California
Riverside, California, was established in 1870 and named for its proximity to the San Ana River. Riverside County is east of Los Angeles County and Orange County. It often doesn’t get the same press as those other famous Southern California locations. However, the City of Riverside and its surrounding...
AZFamily
Porch pirates disguised as Amazon drivers stealing credit cards in Arizona neighborhoods
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Porch pirates who appear as Amazon drivers were caught on camera stealing new credit cards from Valley homes. Arizona’s Family has confirmed two cases with strangely similar circumstances. Two different FedEx drivers were dropping off new credit cards in two different Valley homes. In both situations, men who appear to be Amazon employees with a package in hand use sleight of hand not to drop off, but to pick up those packaged credit cards.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
fox10phoenix.com
Confrontation in south Phoenix ends with deadly shooting
PHOENIX - A man was shot and killed in south Phoenix on Wednesday night, and police say the suspected shooter is the one who made the 911 call. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a business near 14th Street and Broadway Road. Officers found the body of 52-year-old Jesus...
zachnews.net
Barstow, CA: Man from Apple Valley, California arrested during the night last Monday for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information and Press Release) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department have arrested a man from Apple Valley, California on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 for first degree robbery of an inhabited dwelling. According to a press release from the Barstow...
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
Comments / 2