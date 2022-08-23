ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Christina Ricci Is Embarrassed By Her Performance in Casper

Watch: Christina Ricci EMBARRASSED by Her Performance in Casper. Despite Casper being beloved by a generation, Christina Ricci Christina Ricci is haunted by her performance in the '90s film. As far as the Yellowjackets star is concerned, she did not do a very convincing job in the role as Kat,...
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars

Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
Beverly Hills 90210 actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85 after battle with Alzheimer's disease: Co-star Ian Ziering leads tributes to the star who played owner of the Peach Pit in iconic show

Joe E. Tata, best known for portraying Nat Bussichio on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at the age 85 after a four-year battle with Alzheimer's disease, on Thursday. His death was announced by his former costar, Ian Ziering, who also appeared on Fox's hit teen drama, following the recent deaths of two other members of the 90210 family.
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance

There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
‘Funny Girl’ Reveals First Footage Of Lea Michele As Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein’s Exit

Lea Michele certainly looks ready for her close up! The actress is starring in Broadway’s Funny Girl and the show just released a teaser to the highly-anticipated musical revival on Friday, August 19. Shot in glorious black and white, the clip features Lea rehearsing for the production, including scenes where she learns choreography, practices lines with co-stars and, of course, sings hit songs like “I’m the Greatest Star.”
Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel

Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X. "He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."
Paul Rudd checks in to season 3 of Only Murders in the Building

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Paul Rudd is dying to star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. After his surprising cameo in the show's season two finale, the Ant-Man actor is set to return for season...
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return

The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
“Velma” on HBO Max: What We Know

Velma has been a name most commonly associated with Scooby-Doo over anything else, so for another franchise to use the name would feel like thievery. So, as HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights for Scooby-Doo, it’s only proper that the character got a modern take in the form of an origin story set to premiere on the platform. Below, we’ve detailed the upcoming adult-animated show “Velma” from Mindy Kaling of “The Office,” headed to HBO Max, announced in February 2021.
