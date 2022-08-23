Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez and Hannah Montana are sharing the same house, but is Miley Cyrus making a cameo?
Selena Gomez is preparing for the premiere of the next season of her fan-favorite cooking show ‘Selena + Chef’ on August 18. And while viewers are thrilled for the release of new episodes, featuring special guests and new recipes, others noticed something different in the latest teaser...
Why Christina Ricci Is Embarrassed By Her Performance in Casper
Watch: Christina Ricci EMBARRASSED by Her Performance in Casper. Despite Casper being beloved by a generation, Christina Ricci Christina Ricci is haunted by her performance in the '90s film. As far as the Yellowjackets star is concerned, she did not do a very convincing job in the role as Kat,...
Alexis Bledel's Dating History Before Now-Ex Vincent Kartheiser Included Some "Gilmore Girls" Costars
Bringing the beloved character of the caffeine-obsessed bookworm. to life in the cult dramedy "Gilmore Girls," Alexis Bledel captured the hearts of legions of viewers in the early aughts. Over the years, her quick-witted, fast-talking iconic role has only gained more popularity as the show reached global audiences when it landed on Netflix. That eventually led to the 2016 four-part revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." The reboot further cemented Amy Sherman-Palladino's brainchild as a quintessential nostalgia watch. The "Remember Sunday" actor has since moved on to appear in several movies and shows, including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Emily Malek in the highly acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," a role she sadly won't be reprising for the upcoming season. Though the 40-year-old has been in the public eye for more than two decades, she values her privacy when it comes to her personal and romantic lives. Case in point: Bledel kept it under wraps when she and her then-spouse, Vincent Kartheiser, secretly welcomed their son in 2015. And now, the couple have quietly split after eight years of marriage, it was just revealed in August.
Beverly Hills 90210 actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85 after battle with Alzheimer's disease: Co-star Ian Ziering leads tributes to the star who played owner of the Peach Pit in iconic show
Joe E. Tata, best known for portraying Nat Bussichio on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at the age 85 after a four-year battle with Alzheimer's disease, on Thursday. His death was announced by his former costar, Ian Ziering, who also appeared on Fox's hit teen drama, following the recent deaths of two other members of the 90210 family.
musictimes.com
Britney Spears New Music 2022: Elton John Highly-Awaited Collab Finally Dropping [Details]
Britney Spears is finally releasing music since the end of her conservatorship, and she's decided to do it with a bang- with Elton John no less. An ecstatic Elton John released the cover art for "Hold Me Closer," the remake of his iconic bop "Tiny Dancer," a song he's decided to remake with the special help of Britney Spears.
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
EW.com
Hellraiser reboot reveals first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as Pinhead
Sense8 star Jamie Clayton is ready to raise some hell. The first glimpse of the actress as the classic horror movie killer Pinhead has been revealed in a teaser video for the Hellraiser reboot, which is now coming to Hulu and will premiere Oct. 7. It's not a great look...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
‘Funny Girl’ Reveals First Footage Of Lea Michele As Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein’s Exit
Lea Michele certainly looks ready for her close up! The actress is starring in Broadway’s Funny Girl and the show just released a teaser to the highly-anticipated musical revival on Friday, August 19. Shot in glorious black and white, the clip features Lea rehearsing for the production, including scenes where she learns choreography, practices lines with co-stars and, of course, sings hit songs like “I’m the Greatest Star.”
EW.com
Jason Momoa says his Fast X villain is 'androgynous' and 'sadistic' opposite Vin Diesel
Jason Momoa has teased that there might be a gender-bending edge to his villain in the upcoming blockbuster sequel Fast X. "He's evil and quirky and androgynous," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday of the nefarious character he'll portray in the automobile-centric action flick. "He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre. It's so fun. I haven't played a villain in a long time."
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reunite with Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles in season four of hit action show The Boys: 'Can't tell you how excited I am'
Jeffrey Dean Morgan will bring a taste of the Supernatural to The Boys. It was revealed Thursday that the actor, 56, had signed on to be a recurring guest star on season four of the hit Prime Video series. The job reunites him with Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, 48, and...
EW.com
Shia LeBoeuf found religion playing a saint in new movie: 'God was using my ego to draw me to Him'
Shia LaBeouf experienced a religious awakening making his new film Padre Pio. In a nearly 90-minute conversation with Bishop Robert Barron of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, the actor opened up about how his beliefs changed while working on the upcoming film, in which he plays the titular Franciscan Capuchin friar.
Nathan Lane Sets Emmy Nomination Record for Guest Star Roles With ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Appearances
Making history. Nathan Lane just broke a major record for the Primetime Emmy Awards – and it’s all thanks to his work as Teddy Dimas on Only Murders in the Building. The three-time Tony winner, 66, nabbed his seventh Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in July, making him the most […]
EW.com
Paul Rudd checks in to season 3 of Only Murders in the Building
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale. Paul Rudd is dying to star in the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. After his surprising cameo in the show's season two finale, the Ant-Man actor is set to return for season...
Popculture
'Ally McBeal' Sequel Planned With New Lead Star, Calista Flockhart Return
The Fox 90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is poised for a comeback with an ABC sequel, which is currently in early development, Deadline reported. The new show, written and produced by Karin Gist, will reportedly follow a young Black woman who joins the original series' law firm fresh out of law school. The fledgling attorney may be the child of Ally McBeal's (Calista Flockhart) D.A roommate Renée Raddick, portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original series.
TVOvermind
“Velma” on HBO Max: What We Know
Velma has been a name most commonly associated with Scooby-Doo over anything else, so for another franchise to use the name would feel like thievery. So, as HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights for Scooby-Doo, it’s only proper that the character got a modern take in the form of an origin story set to premiere on the platform. Below, we’ve detailed the upcoming adult-animated show “Velma” from Mindy Kaling of “The Office,” headed to HBO Max, announced in February 2021.
EW.com
Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons: 'No other character on TV like Rollins'
Kelli Giddish, who's been a mainstay on Law & Order: SVU since her first appearance as Det. Amanda Rollins back in season 13, surprised fans Wednesday by announcing her departure from the long-running crime drama. The show is about to start airing its 24th season this fall on NBC. "I...
