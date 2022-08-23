Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
ODVA seeking volunteers to help veterans learn how to access potential resources
MADRAS, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program who are interested in serving aging veterans. ODVA says the goal of this program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect veterans, primarily seniors, to their earned benefits and other potential resources.
kpic
Oregon Community Summer Grant Program awards $1.4 million to Douglas County groups
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On August 24th, the Oregon State Legislature provided $50 million to help fund statewide K-12 community-based summer learning opportunities through the Oregon Community Summer Grant Program. Eleven nonprofits and government entities received a total of about $1.4 million and distributed the funds throughout Douglas County...
kpic
Ms. Wheelchair Oregon returns from nationals with Rising Star Award
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Ms. Wheelchair Oregon is back in Springfield after competing for the national title. While she did not bring home the Ms. Wheelchair America crown, she did get a special award for her perseverance. “There is a reason that I ended up in a wheelchair, as traumatic...
kpic
House Minority Leader visits Oregon to talk public safety, Portland's rising crime rates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rising crime rates in the Portland area will get national attention Wednesday as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to visit Oregon on a campaign stop. McCarthy plans to host a public safety roundtable with National Republican Congressional Committee candidates and local elected officials across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County
The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
kpic
Missing child from foster care; believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Division is asking the public for help to find 13-year-old Nevaeh Rohrbach. Rohrbach is a child in foster care who went missing from Portland on August 23rd. Name: Nevaeh Rohrbach. Pronouns: She/her. Date of birth: Sept. 6,...
kpic
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy meets with Oregon Republican leaders to talk safety
PORTLAND, Ore. — With a focus on public safety and crime, today House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told a gathering of Republican leaders and supporters that Portland and the policies of Democrats are to blame. GOP supporters told Congressman McCarthy the federal government should provide police departments with more...
kpic
Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built, poll says
PHOENIX (TND) — The majority of voters in Arizona are clamoring for a border wall to be built in their state, according to a new poll. Citing new poll data from pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research, The Center Square reports poll respondents want to see a wall erected between their state and Mexico, adding a "large majority" of Arizonians believe illegal immigration is "bad."
Comments / 0