ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

ODVA seeking volunteers to help veterans learn how to access potential resources

MADRAS, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) is seeking volunteers for its Veteran Volunteer Program who are interested in serving aging veterans. ODVA says the goal of this program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect veterans, primarily seniors, to their earned benefits and other potential resources.
MADRAS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
kpic

Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County

The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Missing child from foster care; believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services and Child Welfare Division is asking the public for help to find 13-year-old Nevaeh Rohrbach. Rohrbach is a child in foster care who went missing from Portland on August 23rd. Name: Nevaeh Rohrbach. Pronouns: She/her. Date of birth: Sept. 6,...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built, poll says

PHOENIX (TND) — The majority of voters in Arizona are clamoring for a border wall to be built in their state, according to a new poll. Citing new poll data from pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research, The Center Square reports poll respondents want to see a wall erected between their state and Mexico, adding a "large majority" of Arizonians believe illegal immigration is "bad."
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy