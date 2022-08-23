Read full article on original website
Former Vikings GM Rick Spielman most regrets cutting one player
On his Twitter account, Rick Spielman talked about cutdown day and who it was the most difficult to cut. After first talking about it being the hardest to cut veterans, Spielman spoke about the one player he found the most difficult to cut: Daniel Carlson. In the 2018 NFL draft,...
Davante Adams Names His Pick for NFL's Greatest Quarterback
The Raiders’ receiver believes the league’s best quarterback is on his former team.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
Green Bay Packers schedule: Regular season begins with classic rivalry matchup against Vikings
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 – Packers @ Vikings Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sept.
Vikings waive former Denver Broncos TE
Part two of roster cuts came on Tuesday as the Minnesota Vikings needed to trim the roster down to 80 players by the 4 pm eastern deadline. The Vikings began those moves on Tuesday by waiving former fifth-round draft pick Harrison Hand and they continued those by releasing former Denver Broncos TE Shaun Beyer per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.
WATCH: Former Tigers quarterback scores on a long touchdown run
It wasn’t all that long ago that Danny Etling was making plays like this in purple and gold. During a Green Bay Packers preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Etling got to show off his speed as he takes a read option 51-yards to the house. Etling was...
Fantasy football rankings: The 192 players who should be rostered
We're closing in on the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, which means it's time for one last run of "The 192." What is "The 192?" Fantasy leagues come in all shapes and sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. "The 192" is a list of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in a 12-team, 16-round, PPR league with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember that drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.
Former Packers center JC Tretter retiring from NFL
Center JC Tretter, a draft pick of the Green Bay Packers who played four seasons in Green Bay, is retiring from the NFL at the age of 31. The nine-year veteran announced his retirement in a post on Twitter on Thursday morning. “I’ve been lucky to meet so many amazing...
