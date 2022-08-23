ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Future of Clay County Memorial unknown

By Kaylin McGlothen
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKjpu_0hRJPuuD00

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Many community members and hospital employees think it’s time for Clay County Memorial Hospital to be able to provide better care for medical emergencies.

“I think we just have to improve the level of care that we’re able to give. We send patients everywhere but to us. We’re technically a band-aid station and we have the potential so much more,” Clay County Memorial Hospital Employee Tiffany Hoff said.

OTHER NEWS: Farmers Market Association’s new location a success

Clay County City Commission met and discussed the 2022-2023 budget for Clay County Memorial Hospital, but auditors predict that if the hospital doesn’t make serious changes in three to five years, it’ll be closing its doors.

“We have survived off of intergovernmental transfers and handouts from the federal government. Last year, unfortunate as it was with the pandemic, if we hadn’t had gotten the million dollars from the federal government for COVID relief money, we would’ve finished three-fourths of a million in a hole because we don’t have patients,” Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde said.

Last October, the hospital administration underwent administrative changes, and staff has seen positive alterations like increase in pay but the hospital is still not capable of providing adequate care for community members in need.

“We don’t have the ER capability, staff of physicians to bring trauma patients to our hospital. 62% of everyone who gets in our ambulances ends up in Wichita Falls. It’s very profitable for them but not for us,” Lyde said.

The solution the Clay County Hospital board has come up with is to sign a contract with ACP to better the care they can offer. As of now, doctors in the hospital are not required to be board certified.

“The acute care physicians is a physicians group of residency trained, board-certified, emergency room physicians which is something we don’t have here and quite frankly you don’t have a whole lot of them at Untied Regional either,” Lyde said.

OTHER NEWS: City View ISD board member explains resignation

Some commissioners feel like this contract is being shoved down their throat but some feel the debate about the right thing to do for the hospital is being driven by emotions of three parties: the county commission, the hospital board, and the community.

“What I wanted today was an open discussion between the Clay County Commissioners Court and the Clay County Memorial Hospital Board, so that we can have some questions that have been lingering out there. the accusations that were made, so that we can have both parties come to the table and have an open and honest conversation,” Clay County Commissioner Retta Collins said.

The agenda also included to make a decision whether or not to remove the hospital board as a whole. The county decided to table this topic for a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Henrietta, TX
Local
Texas Government
Clay County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
County
Clay County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Medical Emergencies#Hospital Administration#Medical Services#General Health
kswo.com

City announces project, could bring 2,000+ jobs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have confirmed that an undisclosed company may be looking at Lawton for its future home. Details on the company have not been released at this time, but officials said it could bring in around 2,335 jobs. The Blue Braveheart Project was approved...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Impact 100 announces recipient of $114,000 donation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls area nonprofit got the gift of a lifetime on Tuesday and was able to walk away with a $114,000 check. The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank was announced as the winner during the Big Give. It was all made possible thanks to a group of women in the community who decided to come together to make a change.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
olneyenterprise.com

Husband and Wife Team Speak at the Young County Republican Meeting

The Young County Republicans recently held a meeting at North Central College in Graham. The meetings are a regular forum for local Republicans to gather and discuss political as well as community topics. Kyle Milam, chairman of the YCR, greeted the attendees, then led them in the Pledge of Allegiance. After a brief introduction of guests speaking, Mr. Milam turned the mic over to the husbandand- wife team who run facilities in Graham that help families in need.
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
newschannel6now.com

18 animals adopted at Clear the Shelters event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 18 animals were adopted on Saturday through the Clear the Shelter event held by the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center and organizations like Emily’s Legacy Rescue, Miss Fannie’s Friends, Texas Pit Crew and more. Those are just the animals who went home with...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Former mall store manager pleads to embezzlement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former manager at a Sikes Senter athletic shoe and clothing store pleads guilty to embezzling. Julius Hastings, 27, pleaded guilty in 78th District Court and received a 5-year probated sentence. The Foot Locker store manager at the time was arrested in 2019 and accused of stealing almost $8,400 from the […]
newschannel6now.com

Boys and Girls Clubs to build new Wichita Falls location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Clubs officially announced they are moving forward with building another club on the east side of Wichita Falls. The Boys and Girls Clubs has impacted children within the community of Wichita Falls for almost a century and they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy