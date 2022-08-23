Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival Will Return for Its Sixth YearKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Sacramento doctor's walking journey across America for health equityCarmen Micsa
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in AmericaKennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
crbjbizwire.com
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly. New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is […]
wpde.com
Flooding & drainage the top focus for ongoing Horry County creek watershed studies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On the heels of the agreement between Horry County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the areas most vital, but worrisome body of water in the Waccamaw River, work is also taking place on the many waterways that impact the river.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
Myrtle Beach City Council approves motions targeting road safety, updates planned for city’s busiest roadways
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Some of the most traveled roads in Myrtle Beach will be upgraded to help keep drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists safe. This comes after the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting Tuesday, where four motions regarding a Municipal State Highway Project agreement between the city council and SCDOT were approved.
wpde.com
Peak Hurricane Season: Officials in Myrtle Beach talk how to stay prepared
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — We are in the peak of hurricane season, and local leaders gathered for a hurricane connection forum Thursday afternoon. The event educated people on what to do before, during and after a storm. With all the recent growth in the area- some people now...
wpde.com
18 holes to 500 homes: Horry Co. officials propose development at River Oaks Golf Club
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — River Oaks Golf Club members and residents might have to say goodbye to their beloved golf courses. A proposal is before the Horry County Planning Commission that adds more than 500 new homes to the area. This proposal is causing some controversy within the...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach councilman and restaurateur shorted employee’s wages, lawsuit claims
A former employee of Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Chestnut’s restaurant filed a lawsuit this month alleging that he and his business shorted tips and paid employees lower wages than what the law requires. Filed on Aug. 1, the lawsuit states that Chestnut and his restaurant, Big Mike’s Soul...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Old vehicles being pulled from Waccamaw River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them. They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive. It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.
WMBF
Georgetown County Council passes new law for animal restraints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New animal restraint laws are now in place in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Council passed a law regarding animal restraint, focussing on dog tethering and kennelling. The new law is an update to the Animal Control ordinance, placing more stringent restrictions on dogs...
Horry County police investigate shooting on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a road rage shooting early Wednesday morning along Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach. The shooting happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 31 south near the Robert Grissom exit, according to police. The suspect allegedly fired shots at the victim’s car because they didn’t like […]
Plans advance to bring new state-run veterans nursing home in Horry County
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Plans are moving forward to bring a new state-run veterans nursing home to Horry County. County officials said this will probably take about five years. The county has already agreed to give land to the federal government to install the facility. Horry County director of veterans affairs Ronnie Elvis said multiple […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Murrells Inlet multi-residential, Hwy 707 rezoning request withdrawn
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The applicant looking to build hundreds of multi-residential homes in the Oak Hampton community along Highway 707 has seemingly dropped out. Horry County Planning Commission said Thursday the applicant withdrew its rezoning application request. Originally, rezoning request 2022-06-008 was a request to amend 22.96 acres...
WMBF
Proposals for new housing project at River Oaks Golf Club leave residents uneasy
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 500 new single-family homes could be built on the last 18 holes of the 27-hole River Oaks Golf Club. A proposal for rezoning the golf course is making many residents worry about a possible closure of the course. Brigette Curto, a current resident, said...
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
wpde.com
Vehicle damaged in shooting on Highway 31 at Robert Grissom exit; Police want answers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that they say took place on Highway 31 southbound at the Robert Grissom exit on Wednesday, Aug. 24, around 5:45 a.m. There are no known injuries associated with the incident; however, a...
WMBF
Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
WMBF
Power restored to over 2,500 in Horry County, utility company says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -Utility crews restored power after an outage impacting approximately 2,600 Horry Electric Cooperative customers. The utility company says the outage impacted members served out of its Nixonville substation.
wpde.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police seek tips for truck seen driving through Myrtle Beach fire scene
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are looking for a white truck that was caught driving through a first responder barricade at the scene of a fire in Myrtle Beach on Aug. 14. Moments before the truck drove through, there were two firefighters walking through the scene, police said.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach police using residential surveillance cameras to catch crimes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. wants to use your surveillance cameras to solve crimes. It's part of their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program, which stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. The department is asking residents to register their cameras so detectives know where to...
Comments / 0