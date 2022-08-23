Sacramento to host gun buyback event in October

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department will be hosting a gun buyback program on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Public Safety Center at 5770 Freeport Boulevard.

According to the department’s outreach program, officials are also offering $50 gift cards per firearm, with no ID required and no questions asked.

All participants in the buyback must stay inside their vehicle while the firearms are unloaded and locked in the trunk. No walk-ups or ammunition will be allowed.

This gun buyback allows community members to turn in unwanted firearms anonymously.

