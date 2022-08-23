Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri found not guilty in 2019 rough arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors have found former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri not guilty of using excessive force during a rough arrest in 2019. 7News cameras captured Barbieri as he broke down in tears as the verdict was read in a Broward County courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday afternoon.
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Lauderhill homicide
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed at a Lauderhill apartment complex last Thursday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at...
Click10.com
Police: Fatal Hialeah shooting was result of road rage, shooter cooperating with investigation
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police say a man who fatally shot another man Wednesday afternoon during a road rage incident is not facing charges at this time, as it appears he fired the shot in self-defense. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the area of East Sixth Avenue...
Click10.com
Store clerk arrested for allegedly firing gun at customer he accused of stealing candy
MIAMI – Police in Miami-Dade County arrested a convenience store clerk after they said he fired a gun at a customer. It happened late Wednesday night at the Dolphin Food Market on Northwest 46th Street in Miami. According to authorities, the victim told police that the store clerk, identified...
850wftl.com
Local police officer charged after strangling woman in front of children
Miami, FL– — A Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. 34-year-old Zamir Vargas Valerio was taken into custody on Tuesday following the incident that occurred at the woman’s Davie home. According to the report, Valerio went to the home and woke the...
Florida detention deputy arrested for smuggling drugs while on the job
A detention deputy appeared in court on Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into a South Florida detention center.
Click10.com
‘I kept swinging’: Mother of 3 fights back against Broward robber
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A mother of three fought back when a robber tried to steal her gold chain at a North Lauderdale strip mall Tuesday. “I’m cutting the corner to walk into the store and he grabs the back of my chain like this,” the victim, who did not wish to be identified, said.
Possible "stand your ground" fatal shooting under investigation in Hialeah
MIAMI - The Hialeah Police Department is investigating a possible road-rage incident that led to a fatal shooting. Police said it happened on Wednesday at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the area of East 6 Avenue and Hialeah Drive Upon arrival they discovered a man shot. He was identified as Juan Alberto Rocha. Rocha was transported to Ryder Trauma where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries. Police said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident where the vehicle Rocha was in blocked the shooter."Rocha exited his vehicle and confronts the driver, resulting in the shooting," police said. This case is still open and active but appears to be an act of "stand your ground."The shooter is fully cooperating with authorities and is facing no charges at this time.
NBC Miami
BSO Detention Deputy Accused of Bringing Drugs Into Main Jail
A Broward detention deputy was arrested and accused of bringing narcotics into the county's main jail at the request of an inmate, officials said. Victoria Campos-Marquetti, 21, was arrested early Tuesday in Miramar, according to Broward Sheriff's officials. She was hired back in January 2021 as a BSO Department of Detention deputy.
NBC Miami
Miami Police Officer Charged With Strangling Woman in Davie Home
An officer with the Miami Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling a woman in front of her child inside a Davie home. Zamir Vargas Valerio, a 34-year-old who has been a member of the MPD for five years, was charged with one county of felony domestic battery by strangulation.
Boca Raton Man Charged With Assaulting Transgenendered Teen
Victor Abrams Allegedly Engaged In Inappropriate Contact With Teen, And Dog… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Victor Abrams, 25, is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly engaged in intimate acts with a transgendered teen. The police report, obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found
There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
cbs12.com
Pahokee High School teacher pleads guilty to simple battery
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County teacher accused of touching female students inappropriately pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. Stephen Goodman, who taught at Pahokee High School, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery. As part of his plea, Goodman must resign from his job...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale man stabs victim to ‘point of near amputation,’ police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man has been charged with attempted, premeditated murder after police said he stabbed another man multiple times following an argument Monday, critically wounding him. According to a police report, 37-year-old Christopher Colmore Carter and another man got in a verbal argument outside...
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Pulls Boyfriend’s Hair, Is Arrested
Gina White Screams “You’re Hurting Me!” Witnesses Call Police. But The “Hurt” She Said Is “Mental.” Tries To Stop Boyfriend From Leaving By Pulling His Hair… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several people fearing that a woman was being attacked in East Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Police investigate bomb threat at charter school in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers are investigating a bomb threat that was made at a charter school. Students and staff at Avant Garde Academy, located at 2025 McKinley Street, were notified about a claim of an explosive device that was on campus, just after 2 p.m., Thursday. The...
Click10.com
Suspect gets 16 years in jail for running over and killing elderly man at Everglades Holiday Park
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man charged with murder decided to change his plea from not guilty to no contest, which led to a prison sentence. Kyle Hannover was arrested in April of 2016 on a second-degree murder charge. According to police, Hannover got into a dispute...
Alcohol/drugs may have played role in deadly Military Trail crash, report says
A west Boca Raton woman killed in a high-speed crash near Palm Springs early Wednesday may have been driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to investigators.
Boca Raton’s Olivia Maly Dead In Crash, Cops Say Impaired By Alcohol Or Drugs
We’ve Reported On Her DUI Arrests Before. Booked At Least Seven Times Since 2017. Now Dead. Alcohol/Drugs A Factor According To PBSO. Maly Not Wearing Seatbelt As She Slams Into Car, Pole, Flips. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman whose previous […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
