Tamarac, FL

Click10.com

Victim IDed, reward offered in Lauderhill homicide

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed at a Lauderhill apartment complex last Thursday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at...
LAUDERHILL, FL
850wftl.com

Local police officer charged after strangling woman in front of children

Miami, FL– — A Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. 34-year-old Zamir Vargas Valerio was taken into custody on Tuesday following the incident that occurred at the woman’s Davie home. According to the report, Valerio went to the home and woke the...
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Possible "stand your ground" fatal shooting under investigation in Hialeah

MIAMI - The Hialeah Police Department is investigating a possible road-rage incident that led to a fatal shooting. Police said it happened on Wednesday at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the area of East 6 Avenue and Hialeah Drive Upon arrival they discovered a man shot. He was identified as Juan Alberto Rocha.  Rocha was transported to Ryder Trauma where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries.  Police said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident where the vehicle Rocha was in blocked the shooter."Rocha exited his vehicle and confronts the driver, resulting in the shooting," police said. This case is still open and active but appears to be an act of "stand your ground."The shooter is fully cooperating with authorities and is facing no charges at this time.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Detention Deputy Accused of Bringing Drugs Into Main Jail

A Broward detention deputy was arrested and accused of bringing narcotics into the county's main jail at the request of an inmate, officials said. Victoria Campos-Marquetti, 21, was arrested early Tuesday in Miramar, according to Broward Sheriff's officials. She was hired back in January 2021 as a BSO Department of Detention deputy.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Officer Charged With Strangling Woman in Davie Home

An officer with the Miami Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly strangling a woman in front of her child inside a Davie home. Zamir Vargas Valerio, a 34-year-old who has been a member of the MPD for five years, was charged with one county of felony domestic battery by strangulation.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Charged With Assaulting Transgenendered Teen

Victor Abrams Allegedly Engaged In Inappropriate Contact With Teen, And Dog… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Victor Abrams, 25, is facing sexual assault charges after he allegedly engaged in intimate acts with a transgendered teen. The police report, obtained by BocaNewsNow.com, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach officer ‘attempted to conceal’ he was chasing teen on dirt bike, investigation found

There were many dirt bikes on the road in Boynton Beach on Dec. 26, 2021. One Boynton Beach Police sergeant on patrol that day chose not to try to stop any of the riders, knowing “99% of the time they do not stop.” Another, Officer Mark Sohn, attempted to stop one rider that day, 13-year-old Stanley Dale Davis III, as part of his duties relating to a state grant designed to crack down on ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Pahokee High School teacher pleads guilty to simple battery

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County teacher accused of touching female students inappropriately pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. Stephen Goodman, who taught at Pahokee High School, pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of simple battery. As part of his plea, Goodman must resign from his job...
PAHOKEE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Pulls Boyfriend’s Hair, Is Arrested

Gina White Screams “You’re Hurting Me!” Witnesses Call Police. But The “Hurt” She Said Is “Mental.” Tries To Stop Boyfriend From Leaving By Pulling His Hair… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several people fearing that a woman was being attacked in East Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate bomb threat at charter school in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers are investigating a bomb threat that was made at a charter school. Students and staff at Avant Garde Academy, located at 2025 McKinley Street, were notified about a claim of an explosive device that was on campus, just after 2 p.m., Thursday. The...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

