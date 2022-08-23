Notebook: Montana State's Choate, Sullivan earn scholarships; Ortt suspended; Reed out for the season

Read full article on original website
Montana State ranked in top 4, Montana 7th in Big Sky cross country preseason polls
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Montana State men's cross country team is ranked second in the 2022 Big Sky preseason poll, the conference announced Thursday. MSU is also No. 4 in the women's poll, while Montana is seventh in both. Northern Arizona, the defending NCAA national men's XC champion, is No. 1 unanimously in both polls.
Bobcat Football Games Televised Throughout Montana in 2022
BOZEMAN, Montana - Montana State's entire 2022 football schedule is available on cable systems around Montana, Bobcat Director of Athletics Leon Costello announced Wednesday after joining with Bobcat Sports Properties to complete a deal for MSU's first two football games to air on ABC Fox/SWX stations around Montana. Part of...
Helena Area Football Preview: Local teams aim to build on successful 2021 seasons
High school football is in the air and on Friday night, the hiatus will end officially as all five Helena area teams will be on the gridiron. Helena High, Capital, Townsend and Jefferson all made the playoffs in their respective divisions and will be looking for repeat appearances. East Helena will be looking to build on its inaugural season of varsity football.
Billings West boys, Bozeman Gallatin girls come away winners in openers
BILLINGS — With a senior-heavy roster, Billings West boys soccer coach Luke Ashmore enters the new season with plenty of optimism. His Golden Bears reinforced some of that positivity in Thursday’s season opener, handling a Bozeman Gallatin team with a decided different makeup 6-0 at Amend Park. Later...
Scoreboard: High school soccer
BILLINGS WEST: Goals – Owen Guthridge 2; Own Goal 1; Caden Haff 1; Josh Schallenkamp 1; Ethan Holloway 1. Assists – Sinjin McDonald 2; Ethan Holloway 2; Owen Guthridge 1. BOZEMAN GALLATIN: Goals – Olivia Collins 2. Assists – Indigo Andresen 2. BILLINGS WEST: Goals –...
Scoreboard: PRCA rodeo results
All-around cowboy: Landon Williams, $1,313, tie-down roping and team roping. Bareback: 1. Calder Peterson, 83, $594; 2. Ty Owens, 63, $446; no other qualified rides. Steer wrestling: 1. Jaden Whitman, 6.4, $432; 2. Kyle Whitaker, 11.8, $324; 3. Logan Beattie, 13.8, $216; 4. Wacey Real Bird, 14.8, $108. Team roping:...
Bozeman, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Belgrade High School soccer team will have a game with Bozeman High School on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Mike Deming returns to coaching basketball at Manhattan
After two years away from the hardcourt Mike Deming will return to the bench this winter. This time, however, he’ll be wearing orange and black instead of the green and white. Deming, on Aug. 16, was approved by the Manhattan School Board to become high school’s head boys basketball...
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Montana Rental Named One Of The Best For Large Groups
Montana has many incredible rental homes throughout the state, and there are some hidden gems right here in the Gallatin Valley. Many families visit Montana together, but it can be a little tricky to find a rental for everyone, especially a rental with that perfect scenic view. Luckily, we've got some suggestions for you.
Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend
Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive". It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.
One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit looking to reinstate passenger train service to Montana
BILLINGS - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is holding its first Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss restoring transformational rail services across the region. The summit started early Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday to discuss possible efforts to re-establish and expand passenger rail services through the...
[Watch] Surprise Encounter With Bear On Popular Bozeman Trail
A Bozeman resident got up close & personal with a black bear cub on a trail south of town. On Wednesday, a user on Reddit shared a video of an encounter with a black bear cub at the Sourdough Trailhead just south of Bozeman. The bear, sitting at the base of a tree along the trail, didn't seem to be bothered by the hiker.
Development in Gallatin County looks to add 260 homes
On the empty field but soon there will be around 260 new homes which the developer says is much needed for the working community here in the valley.
Montana clinic with surgery center seeks nurses as it nears opening
The Billings Clinic in Bozeman, Mont., is expected to open on Sept. 13, but staff shortages in the healthcare industry are making it challenging to recruit nurses for the new facility, local news outlet KBCK reported Aug. 15. The three-story facility includes a 24-hour surgery center, urgent care, physician offices...
Downtown Bozeman Association announces "Cruisin' on Main" winners
The Downtown Bozeman Association partnered with Cancer Support Community to host the 22nd annual "Cruisin' on Main" Car Show and fundraiser on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
Glass contamination closes Bogert Pool
The Bogart Pool in Bozeman is closed Monday, August, 22 due to glass contamination. The pool will be drained and refilled prior to reopening.
Gallatin Co. realtors see rising inventory, homes spending less time on the market
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County's real estate market saw an increased inventory while homes averaged under a month on the market in July. For the fourth consecutive month, single-family homes, condos and townhomes stayed strong in demand, causing prices to increase and homes to spend less than a month on the market.
