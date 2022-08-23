Read full article on original website
Third man convicted in central Pa. home invasion killing: prosecutor
After a four-day trial, a third man was convicted by a Lancaster County jury in the 2016 killing of Dennis Pitch. 46-year-old Kristopher Smith, of Narvon, was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts each of robbery, burglary and conspiracy charges, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Pa. disciplinary board suspends Cumberland attorney for 5 years after he pulled rifle on cops
A Cumberland County attorney has been suspended for five years following a recent disciplinary hearing. Lee Oesterling, 59, has been retroactively suspended back to May 19, 2015, in connection to charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering the welfare of another person, according to a written opinion. The retroactive suspension ended in 2020.
Pa. journalist ordered to provide info on net worth in ex-coach’s defamation suit
WILLIAMSPORT – A radio group and a Williamsport journalist have been ordered to disclose information on their wealth in a defamation suit in which they are defendants. Lycoming County Judge Eric R. Linhardt ruled Monday that Colonial Radio Group and Todd Bartley of Williamsport need to provide that because it could be relevant if punitive damages become an issue.
‘Honest mistake’: Pennsylvania school accidentally receives box of guns | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
Anyone with experience petitioning for license after a mandatory ten year suspension in PA, or anywhere?
Specializes in I'm nothing now ☹️🤧. Has 16 years experience. I'm coming up on my ten yr suspension period ending. It was for a felony charge (diversion...controlled substance act...). When it first happened I was (of course) ordered for inpatient rehab 30 days but left early and considered non-compliant with PNAP (PA program). So, I was on my own. I completed extensive rehabilitation and have been sober for 5 yrs. My question is what am I facing if I do petition the BON for reinstatement? I've read court cases and it looks like the excuse that ppl did not use the BONs approved treatment facility, nor their ONE MD for another evaluation they will not grant the petition, unless you go through the entire process again and work with their program. Yet, I was told back then that you only get one chance with them. So I'm curious if anyone has experience with this and would like to share? Thank you! 🙏🏻❣️
Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules
HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
Maryland man charged after ‘wrong way’ fatal crash in Pennsylvania
EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Maryland man was arrested and charged in relation to a wrong way fatal crash that left a Pennsylvania woman dead back in July. State Police stated that the operator of the vehicle, 25 year old Luke Richard...
Pa. man accused of illegally obtaining $16K in COVID-19 relief funds
WILLIAMSPORT – A Union County man has been accused of illegally receiving more than $16,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Todd M. Bubnis, 50, of Mifflinburg, was charged Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court with wire fraud. A signed plea agreement was filed simultaneously. Bubnis is accused of claiming he...
New Hershey market; student loans; school hazing update: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, August 25, 2022. High: 91; Low: 70. Sunny. New market: An indoor farmers market is opening soon at the old Hershey Post Office building on West Chocolate Avenue. More than a dozen vendors will sell fresh and prepared foods. Split feelings: The Biden...
Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination
A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania announce plan to strike
PITTSBURGH — Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania are expected to begin a strike on Sept. 2. This follows a vote on Monday among workers from three of the biggest chains in the commonwealth: Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare.
West Virginia and Ohio will see Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking on doors again
After a two-and-a-half-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door efforts soon, the ministry announced Thursday.
Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania getting ready to strike
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A union representing three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania put out the strike notice on Monday. A strike date is looming for the staff at some nursing homes across the state. Two dozen facilities claim unfair labor practices, and some of them are in our area.
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
A third Pa. high school now says police are investigating hazing incidents within its football program
The Athens football program is working with Pennsylvania State Police to investigate reports of “bullying, hazing and improper behavior that have caused physical and emotional harm to several student-athletes.”. Athens Area School District Superintendent Craig J. Stage said in a letter posted to the school’s Facebook page Wednesday that...
1988 murder of Pennsylvania woman finally solved thanks to genetic genealogy testing
The 1988 murder of a Pennsylvania woman has finally been solved thanks to DNA evidence collected from a letter sent to a local newspaper a decade ago and from the victim's clothing. On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police and Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a press conference about...
Pa.’s banned plant list adding chocolate vine, 2 other invaders
Chocolate vine, wild chervil and lesser celandine have been added to the Pennsylvania noxious weed list by the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee. Noxious weeds are plants determined to pose threats to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural lands or other property. They may not be sold, transported, planted or propagated in the state.
