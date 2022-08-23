ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby knows Vols 'need shooters'

Tennessee basketball target Davin Cosby is still considering six schools and has scheduled all five of his official visits for the fall. Cosby, the four-star shooting guard who moved up to No. 109 overall in the latest 247Sports ranking update, told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham that he is still looking at Tennessee along with Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment

Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Football#American Football#Sports#Vols
FanSided

Tennessee football: Worst to best case scenarios for Vols’ 2022 season

Despite all the cautious optimism surrounding Tennessee football entering Josh Heupel’s second season on the job, one look at the schedule shows you the Vols could take a drastic step back. However, if you listen to some analysts in their projections, there’s a legitimate chance the Vols play for the SEC Championship.
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Bowl Projections Ahead Of 2022 Season

Tennessee is nine days away from kicking off its 2022 football season against Ball State inside the friendly confines of Neyland Stadium. There’s optimism around the Vols entering Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach. Tennessee overachieved a season ago, posting a 7-5 regular season record. Improvement on the field could send Tennessee to its best bowl game is years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Ben Joyce Makes Return to East Tennessee in Minor League Play

For the first time since the Knoxville Super Regionals back in June, former Vol relief pitcher Ben Joyce returned to a mound in east Tennessee this week as his Rocket City Trash Pandas opened a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. The visiting Trash Pandas defeated the Smokies...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Sports Blitz: Week One Players of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The voters have decided, and WBIR's players of the week are Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson on offense, and Webb linebacker Joey Bonifacio on defense. Jackson exploded in the Falcons' week one win over Austin-East. The senior put up 203 passing yards and a touchdown to go...
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

6 new Knoxville events, spaces to enjoy this fall

Knoxville has a lot of new changes coming this fall, which are sure to be exciting for the start of this next semester. From new establishments to unique experiences downtown, there is something to pique anyone’s interest. Be sure to check out the following when returning to the fun and fast-paced Knoxville city life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy