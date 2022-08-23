Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
247Sports makes 2 extremely encouraging predictions for Tennessee Vols in 2022
247Sports recently made two predictions for the Tennessee Vols in 2022 that fans will find extremely encouraging. One of 22 “bold predictions” that 247Sports made this week for the 2022 college football season is that Tennessee will break two losing streaks this season. They have the Vols beating...
247Sports
Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby knows Vols 'need shooters'
Tennessee basketball target Davin Cosby is still considering six schools and has scheduled all five of his official visits for the fall. Cosby, the four-star shooting guard who moved up to No. 109 overall in the latest 247Sports ranking update, told 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham that he is still looking at Tennessee along with Alabama, LSU, North Carolina State, Wake Forest and Virginia.
SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment
Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee OC Alex Golesh comments on state of Vols RB room after departure of Lyn-J Dixon
Running back Lyn-J Dixon has left the Tennessee football program, after a short 18 days with the Vols. Dixon is quite familiar with the transfer portal, with Tennessee being the third program he has departed from since the end of the 2021 season, per 247Sports. “It would be the same...
Tennessee football: Worst to best case scenarios for Vols’ 2022 season
Despite all the cautious optimism surrounding Tennessee football entering Josh Heupel’s second season on the job, one look at the schedule shows you the Vols could take a drastic step back. However, if you listen to some analysts in their projections, there’s a legitimate chance the Vols play for the SEC Championship.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Bowl Projections Ahead Of 2022 Season
Tennessee is nine days away from kicking off its 2022 football season against Ball State inside the friendly confines of Neyland Stadium. There’s optimism around the Vols entering Josh Heupel’s second season as head coach. Tennessee overachieved a season ago, posting a 7-5 regular season record. Improvement on the field could send Tennessee to its best bowl game is years.
rockytopinsider.com
Ben Joyce Makes Return to East Tennessee in Minor League Play
For the first time since the Knoxville Super Regionals back in June, former Vol relief pitcher Ben Joyce returned to a mound in east Tennessee this week as his Rocket City Trash Pandas opened a six-game series with the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. The visiting Trash Pandas defeated the Smokies...
Tennessee names first new voice of Lady Vol basketball since 1999
When listeners tune their radios to the Lady Vol basketball games this season, they'll hear a new voice for the first time in over 20 years.
WBIR
10Sports Blitz: Week One Players of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The voters have decided, and WBIR's players of the week are Fulton quarterback Marcellus Jackson on offense, and Webb linebacker Joey Bonifacio on defense. Jackson exploded in the Falcons' week one win over Austin-East. The senior put up 203 passing yards and a touchdown to go...
Major University of Tennessee construction projects in the works
A series of construction projects will reshape the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus landscape over the next several years.
5starpreps.com
Here’s what happened when STATE HOPEFULS Maryville, Heritage, Cleveland and Catholic volleyball convened Tuesday
MARYVILLE – Volleyball fans got a sneak peek at some state tournament contenders Tuesday night at Heritage. Cleveland (10-1) went 2-0 in the four-way lineup with victories over Heritage and Maryville. Maryville (12-2) split two matches, beating Catholic before the loss to Cleveland. Heritage (8-3) also split two matches,...
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
exoticspotter.com
Other Other | Spotted in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
This was the weirdest looking jeep 6x6 I’ve ever seen lol, while I’m up here it’s some jeep week I believe. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
Hate crime continues to rise in Tennessee: TBI Report
A report detailing the volume and nature of hate crimes in Tennessee in 2021 shows a steady increase in hate crimes across the state.
utdailybeacon.com
6 new Knoxville events, spaces to enjoy this fall
Knoxville has a lot of new changes coming this fall, which are sure to be exciting for the start of this next semester. From new establishments to unique experiences downtown, there is something to pique anyone’s interest. Be sure to check out the following when returning to the fun and fast-paced Knoxville city life.
