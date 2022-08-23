ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

WBTV

Students and staff remember longtime icon at Hickory High School

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Larry Conger, who served at the maintenance supervisor at Hickory High School, recently died after a battle with COVID-19. Thursday afternoon, the hallway where countless students will pass was renamed for his years of service. Conger had a long, storied career here, making friends and influencing...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place

Exploring plans for the future of Latta Place
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

4 easy ways to support teachers this school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is just beginning across the Carolinas, and we're getting some insight into how tough it is to be a teacher. An AdoptAClassroom.org survey of more than 4,600 pre-K through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools paints a grim picture. The survey asked teachers a variety of questions to get a better understanding of the profession and how it changed during the 2021-22 school year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Hickory High employee honored by school

CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in East Spencer. Exploring plans for the future of...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury looking to fill two positions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury is looking to fill two positions: a Community Resource Manager, and a "CARS" coordinator. Community Resources Manager is a full-time professional management position responsible for coordination and supervision of a comprehensive information & assistance program for Rowan County older adults.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Fort Mill, S.C. school bus routes double up due to driver shortage

Incorporating the tagline, “There’s More to Us”, the new branding focuses on the variety of experiences to discover. ‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. Updated: 13 hours ago. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Local organization to host event to promote unity ahead of new school year

West Rowan Middle extends temporary closure after microbial growth found in school. West Rowan Middle School will remain temporarily closed until at least Sept. 9.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
CLOVER, SC
asumag.com

Construction begins on new high school in Cabarrus County, N.C.

The Cabarrus County (N.C.) district has broken ground on a $77 million high school in Concord. The Independent Tribune reports that the three-story building will have 75 classrooms and will accommodate 1,600 students. Officials say the school should relieve crowding at other high schools in the district when it opens in August 2019.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

