3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof
2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades. Soaring inflation could...
U.S. Stocks See Further Downside After Early Pullback
(RTTNews) - After pulling back sharply early in the session, stocks have seen further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. With the steep losses on the day, the major averages have more than offset the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. Currently, the major...
3 Solar Stocks To Watch Before September 2022
Should Investors Consider Investing In These Top Solar Stocks Right Now?. Solar stocks, also known as solar energy stocks, are publicly traded companies that focus on renewable energy, specifically solar power. In fact, solar energy is one of the fastest-growing forms of renewable energy, and it’s a popular investment choice for many environmentalists and socially responsible investors in the stock market now. Solar stocks can be a good way to profit from the growth of the solar industry while also making a positive impact on the environment.
3 Reasons Why Catalyst (CPRX) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
Stock Market News for Aug 26, 2022
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Thursday, led by a rally in tech stocks. Yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury Note declined, rendering a rally in large-cap growth stocks. Investors eagerly await Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech slated for Friday to get a hang of what is in store. All the three major stock indexes ended in the green.
1 Large-Cap Stock With 10-Bagger Potential
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is often referred to as the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of Latin America because of its leading e-commerce market share in countries like Argentina and Brazil. But it's so much more than that. In addition to its e-commerce marketplace, MercadoLibre has a massive payment processing business called Mercado Pago, a logistics platform called Mercado Envios, and a lending division known as Mercado Credito.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Ship Lease (GSL)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also,...
Got $5,000? Buy This Crypto Now
Let's face it: Investing money in stocks can be intimidating -- and investing money in cryptocurrencies, especially now, can be even scarier. But this doesn't mean that people shouldn't try learning about potential opportunities. In fact, when asset prices are under pressure, like they generally have been in 2022, it...
Why Nerdy Stock Was on Fire This Week
Online education services provider Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) was providing a handy tutorial on how to boost a stock's price this week. A big buy from an important executive propelled the company's shares higher; they were up almost 34% week to date as of early Friday morning according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Hungry for Monster Returns? 2 Blue Chips and 1 Up-and-Coming Stock to Buy Now
Why do some food corporations survive the test of time? Why have both McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Hershey's (NYSE: HSY) provided seemingly unstoppable returns for investors? Here are some qualities both of these multinational corporations share:. Resilience: A company's ability to adapt and remain "elastic" during challenging times and market...
Friday's ETF Movers: RYT, ARKG
In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Salesforce (CRM), up about 0.1% and shares of Roper Technologies (ROP), trading flat on the day.
Is it Wise to Retain Realty Income (O) Stock Right Now?
Realty Income O is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio comprising major industries that sell essential goods and services and are less susceptible to economic uncertainties. Also, accretive acquisitions and a robust balance sheet augur well for the company. This retail real estate investment trust (REIT), with properties located in...
Solana Is Down 85%. Is Now the Time to Buy the Dip?
It's been a difficult year for Wall Street, and the crypto market has been hit especially hard. Many major cryptocurrencies have seen their prices drop by 50% or more so far this year, and it can be tough for some investors to stay optimistic. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has had a...
Why Shares of SoFi, Upstart, and Rocket Companies Fell Today
Shares of several fintech stocks lost ground today, along with the broader market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the Fed will stay hawkish until it sees further proof that inflation is coming down. Shares of the digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) fell roughly 7.6% today, while shares...
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 26th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StarTek SRT: This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Consumer Staples Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Universal Stainless (USAP)
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Here's Why Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Might Be Down, but Here Are 222 Million Reasons It's Not Out
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock has been in a freefall. Shares of the video conferencing giant have plunged 75% over the past year. Investors fled this pandemic darling as more people returned to the office and started meeting in person again. This week, the stock took another hit after...
Will Chubb (CB) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Chubb (CB) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
