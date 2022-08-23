How high did Effingham junior tennis player Thad Dillow rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending Aug. 13?

Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Ivan Erickson ranks 7,486th in Boys' 14 bracket in week ending Aug. 13
The following home sale was reported in Hammond in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. 205 FIFTH$25,000Property Tax (2020): $536.6Effective Property Tax Rate: 2.15%Buyer: Equity & Help Inc. (trust)Seller: Tony Overlin... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 06:44. 05:29. 05:05. 05:05. 05:05. 05:05. 04:48. 04:40. 04:00. 03:51.
spotonillinois.com
Oblong home sales during week ending Aug. 6
There are seven junior tennis players from Olney ranked in the Boys' 14 category in the week ending Aug. 12 by the United States Tennis Association. There were seven junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 14 bracket the previous week. Carter Seaman is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
Weekly recap, week ending Aug. 6 home sales in Hammond
There was one patent granted in Urbana in the week ending Aug. 20, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is three less than the week before. The patent was for a queen bee monitoring cage system. The patent was filed on May 17, 2019 The number of approved...
spotonillinois.com
Two homes sold in Oakland, Illinois with a median home sale price of $74,250 in July 2022
Robinson tennis player Lauren Staller won 12 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 12. Their 12 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
WTHI
Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
arthurgraphic.com
MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS
MT. ZION SCHOOL DISTRICT NEW TEACHERS. From left to right: Rebekah Babb, Middle School Special Education; Jennifer Himanga, Intermediate Band and Orchestra; Jessica Hill, High School Social Worker; Megan Trimby, High School Life Skills; Rachael Connelly, McGaughey/Mt. Zion Grade Speech; Kathleen Conlin, Intermediate Teacher; Jessica Talty, Mt. Zion Grade Teacher; Erik Taylor, High School Show Choir, Vocal Music.
WAND TV
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
nowdecatur.com
Cardiologist Joins Specialty Care at Decatur Memorial Hospital
August 24, 2022 – Dr. Matthew Casey Becker has joined Memorial Specialty Care Cardiology as an interventional cardiologist at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Becker received his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, in 2002. He completed his internal medicine residency at Duke University Medical Center with Duke University Medical School in Durham, North Carolina. He later completed fellowships in interventional cardiology and cardiovascular medicine at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio.
Very Small Town of Under 3,000 Just Dubbed Illinois’ Most Underrated
Lawn mower parades, a hippie memorial, brooms everywhere, and the birthplace of the Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls. Throughout Illinois, there are small towns with stories only the locals know, that is until you visit and come looking for those stories. While there are no bad times to take a road trip to discover some of these unique-story-filled towns, we just happen to be coming into my favorite time of year to take a road trip. Recently, I shared 5 Illinois road trips I think are perfect for late summer, early-fall and now I'd like to add one more, after this recent feature on a very small town in eastern Illinois.
WAND TV
Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
Effingham Radio
Trading Post Wednesday, 08/24/22
FOR SALE: Square bale alfalfa hay–$4.00 per bale–located 6 miles south of Dieterich–been in barn 10 years-dry and good. Call 618-783-8508. FOR SALE: 18×32 above-ground pool purchased new from WET Pools in 2019, has solar cover, steps, pool cleaner, filter/pump, and new liner. Like brand new. Call 217-690-0890.
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
WAND TV
Four injured, 3 critically in Charleston DUI accident
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, including three critically, in an accident in Charleston. The two vehicle crash happened Saturday night around 10:00 at Route 130 and 1200 North. Details of how the crash happened have not been released, but one driver, William M. Clough was charged with...
freedom929.com
PAYMENT DUE IN RICHLAND COUNTY
(OLNEY) A note to all Richland County landowners that the second and final installment of real estate taxes is due in less than two weeks, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022. The tax payments can be made by any one of four methods, either by mail with a September 7th postmark, by using the Treasurer’s online payment system, by using the drop box on the south side of the Richland County Courthouse in Olney, or in person at the Treasurer’s Courthouse Office, open from 8:00 to 4:00 each weekday, Monday through Friday.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
Paris man dies in mowing accident
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County – Ignorance, Misrepresentations and Lies Continue
During the last Shelby County Board meeting which we first covered in this article, we sat in amazement as we listened to the comments from certain board members and one particular lie from a county employee who misrepresented the matter being discussed on a grand scale. With the current ambulance...
WAND TV
Officials: Two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- City officials announce two water main breaks on Jasper street in Decatur. According to officials, around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an SUV driven by a private citizen flipped and hit a City hydrant causing two main breaks. Officials said Jasper St Mobile Community will be out of...
