Los Angeles County health officials Thursday confirmed the County’s first human cases of West Nile virus this year, saying six cases have been identified since late July. No specifics about the patients were released, but according to the Department of Public Health, they live in the Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley. Most of the patients were hospitalized in late July and early August, and all are recovering.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO