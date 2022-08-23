ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Ironton mayor charged with operating vehicle impaired in Ohio

WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit has been charged with operating a vehicle impaired.

The Ohio Highway Patrol pulled him over this past weekend.

Cramblit’s attorney, Jeremy Dodgion of Columbus, Ohio, said they’re disappointed the Highway Patrol chose to pursue charges.

Dodgion said the judge and prosecutor’s office have recused themselves from the case.

“Once there has been a judge and prosecutor respectively appointed to the case we will move forward with what is necessary,” Dodgion said.

“In the meantime, Mayor Cramblit will continue to focus his attention on serving the good people of Ironton as he has done since taking office. He will not allow this case to interrupt those endeavors,” he added.

Cramblit was elected mayor in November 2019.

