ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 6

Karen Bonfiglio
2d ago

That’s a terrible photo of a Samoyed. I had one who’s Daddy was an American/Canadian champion. He saved me from my burning home. Beautiful inside & out.

Reply
2
Related
topdogtips.com

20 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

Some of the most expensive dogs are so costly most of us wouldn’t even look twice into purchasing one. The more obscure and rare dogs can cost upwards of $10,000. The most expensive dog breeds might be worth it to some, but future pet owners on a budget should probably choose low-cost dogs instead or adopt from a shelter.
PETS
topdogtips.com

10 Smartest Mixed Dog Breeds

Are you planning on adopting a mixed dog breed but not quite sure what to pick? Are you looking for an intelligent and easy-to-train pup?. Well, don't worry, because we've got you covered! Today, let's tackle the smartest mixed dog breeds. Recent studies suggest that mixed breed dogs are healthier...
PETS
petpress.net

10 Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed (A Lot)

If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog that doesn’t shed, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog breeds that don’t shed a lot! We’ll also touch on the benefits of keeping a dog that doesn’t shed, so you can decide if one of these pups is right for you.
PETS
dogster.com

Why Do Dogs Sit on Your Feet?

Dogs sitting on our feet is a simple act that many pet parents experience regularly, but the reason isn’t so simple. The most common reason why our dogs sit at or on our feet is to feel a sense of security. California-based dog trainer Ash Miner, a certified trick...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
PetsRadar

Best teddy bear dog breeds that are just too adorable

Overflowing with love and affection, these teddy bear dog breeds make the perfect companion for anyone looking for a devoted best friend. Teddy bear dog breeds are paws down some of the cutest pups around and not only do they look adorable, but they also happen to have incredibly loving and playful temperaments that make them an absolute joy to have in the home.
PETS
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Dog#Herding Dog#Dog Breeds#Companion Dog#Pet Owner
dailyphew.com

“Unusual Looking” Puppy Adopted By Family Who Didn’t Care About Her Scars

Disfigured animals usually have a harder time getting adopted from shelters, but this dog got “lucky.” Lisa the 10-week-old puppy was brought to the Humane Society Of Silicon Valley with scars all over her face and inflamed eyelids that required surgery. The shelter staff weren’t sure they could find a home for the pup, until Christine Doblar and her family walked in.
PETS
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
PetsRadar

Rare kitten with two faces dies four days after birth

A kitten with two faces born in Harrison, Arkansas, has sadly died four days after its surprise entry into the world. Ariel Contreras was doing the laundry when her cat began to give birth to a litter of kittens. Calling for her husband to help her, the pair soon noticed that there was something very different about the second kitten they were helping to birth.
HARRISON, AR
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
WBBM News Radio

Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home

This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy