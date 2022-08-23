Read full article on original website
Related
New Times
Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine
Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Paso Robles in the the past week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles decreased in the last week to $393. That’s $119 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $405. The most...
Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues
Deck poured for new replacement Floradale Avenue bridge. The post Construction on new Floradale Avenue replacement bridge in Lompoc continues appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor
The crash reported just after 5 a.m. Involving a Toyota Prius and farm tractor, according to the California Highway Patrol. The post Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kprl.com
Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022
Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Atascadero in the last two weeks?
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero in the last two weeks was $449. That’s $48 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $747.
This California Beach Is an Off-Roader’s Paradise
Are you dreaming of driving on dunes and camping on the sand? This is the perfect spot for you. The post This California Beach Is an Off-Roader’s Paradise appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo
Halloween in August? Halloween stores are popping up across the Central Coast - months before the next big holiday. The post Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
slocounty.ca.gov
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Battery-Storage Units, San Luis Obispo
The switch has been flipped, bringing life to the first battery energy storage systems (BESS) installed at San Luis Obispo County government buildings – at zero cost to residents. County leaders will be present to talk to the public directly following a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 8 most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo in the week of Aug. 14
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the past week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $575.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Cambria in the the last four weeks?
The median price per square foot for a home in Cambria in the last four weeks was $742. That’s $248 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $747.
One Year Anniversary Celebrated at The Oaks at Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES — Last year The Oaks at Paso Robles opened during the Covid pandemic without an official Grand Opening celebration. A year later, they hosted an opening event with an honorary ribbon-cutting which took place a week ago. Privately-owned, La Jolla-based Westmont Living has more than 20 years...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcbx.org
South SLO County governments team up to create new sustainable water supply for residents
Pismo Beach, Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, and SLO County’s Sanitation District are planning to create a sustainable water supply for South SLO County residents through a project called Central Coast Blue. It aims to build a new treatment facility to recycle water. “We all share the same groundwater...
kcbx.org
Clouded in Crisis: The search for solutions to help Nipomo Mesa communities breathe better air
Para leer esta nota en español, haga clic aquí. Exposure to air pollution has long been a public health issue for people in South San Luis Obispo County. Historically marginalized local communities are disproportionately harmed by pollution in the air they breathe every day. There is no cure-all...
Death notices for Aug. 15-23
Lupe Vargas, age 69, a resident of Paso Robles passed away on Aug. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Bette Lee Van Artsdalen, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Aug.18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. William Lyle Dennis, age 76, of Paso...
New community plaza coming to Oceano
Caltrans is drawing the final designs for a community plaza coming to a triangular-shaped area between Highway 1, Beach Street and 17th Street in Oceano.
kcbx.org
KCBX News Update: The "reunification" of Morro Rock, and CA unemployment drops to historic low
Northern Chumash Tribal Council holds reunification ceremony at Morro Rock. The Northern Chumash Tribal Council held a ceremony this weekend that they described as a “reunification” of Morro Rock. The rock is a sacred site to the Chumash, whose name for it is Lisamu’. Much of the rock...
Crews working to clear the road after head-on traffic accident along Highway 1 in Oceano
Crews were working to clear the roadway after a two-car head-on crash occurred along Highway 1 in Oceano on Thursday afternoon. The post Crews working to clear the road after head-on traffic accident along Highway 1 in Oceano appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Updated San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 numbers
San Luis Obispo County updated its COVID-19 case numbers on Wednesday, August 24. In the last seven days, there have been 510 new cases.
Crash slows northbound Hwy 101 traffic in Atascadero
Northbound traffic has stalled along Hwy 101 in Atascadero after a crash blocked one lane of the highway Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0